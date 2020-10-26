Global Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Semiconductor Etch Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Semiconductor Etch Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Etching is a process in which layers from the surface of a wafer are removed using chemicals. An etch system shapes the thin film into a desired patterns using liquid chemicals, reaction gases or ion chemical reaction. An etch system is used in manufacturing lines for semiconductors and other electronic devices. Semiconductor etch equipment is used copiously in various semiconductor fabrication processes. Among the different types of semiconductor etch equipment available in the market, dry etch equipment held the largest etch equipment market share in 2016 both in terms of revenue and volume. Reduced material consumption coupled with low cost associated with disposing the materials. However, the wet etching equipment is anticipated to experience the fastest growth rate both in terms of value and volume owing to its higher adoption rate in wafer manufacturing process due to its high etching rate and ease of operation. By equipment type the semiconductor etch equipment can be bifurcated into dry etching equipment, and wet etching equipment. The semiconductor etch equipment market size can be further segmented by etching film type into conductor etching process, & dielectric etching process, and polysilicon etching process). The market has several application areas such as logic and memory, MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems), power device, RFID (Radio-Frequency Identification), and CMOS image sensors.

By Equipment Type the semiconductor etch equipment market can be bifurcated into dry etching equipment, and wet etching equipment. High etching rate and ease of operation of wet etching equipment are some of the factors responsible for the high growth rate of this segment.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market

In 2019, the global Semiconductor Etch Equipment market size was US$ 9244.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 19590 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 11.2% during 2021-2026.

Global Semiconductor Etch Equipment Scope and Market Size

Semiconductor Etch Equipment market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Semiconductor Etch Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Semiconductor Etch Equipment market is segmented into

Wet Etch Equipment

Dry Etch Equipment

Segment by Application, the Semiconductor Etch Equipment market is segmented into

Logic and Memory

Power Device

MEMS

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market Share Analysis

Semiconductor Etch Equipment market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Semiconductor Etch Equipment product introduction, recent developments, Semiconductor Etch Equipment sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Lam Research

Tokyo Electron Limited

Applied Materials

Hitachi High-Technologies

Oxford Instruments

SPTS Technologies

Plasma-Therm

GigaLane

SAMCO Inc

NAURA

AMEC

