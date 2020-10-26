Global Semiconductor Laser Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Semiconductor Laser market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Semiconductor Laser market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A semiconductor laser (LD) is a device that causes laser oscillation by flowing an electric current to semiconductor. The mechanism of light emission is the same as a light-emitting diode (LED). Light is generated by flowing the forward current to a p-n junction. In forward bias operation, the p-type layer is connected with the positive terminal and the n-type layer is connected with the negative terminal, electrons enter from the n-type layer and holes from the p-type layer. When the two meet at the junction, an electron drops into a hole and light is emitted at the time.
The world leading players in the Semiconductor Laser market are Sony, Nichia, Sharp, Ushio, Osram, TOPTICA Photonics, Egismos Technology, Arima Lasers, Ondax, Panasonic, ROHM, Hamamatsu, Newport Corp, Finisar, Mitsubishi Electric, Huaguang Photoelectric, QSI and so on. These Top companies currently account for more than 95% of the total market share and are expected to retain their dominating hold over the market during the forecast period.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Semiconductor Laser Market
In 2019, the global Semiconductor Laser market size was US$ 709.5 million and it is expected to reach US$ 995.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2026.
Global Semiconductor Laser Scope and Market Size
Semiconductor Laser market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Semiconductor Laser market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Semiconductor Laser market is segmented into
Blue Laser
Red Laser
Infrared Laser
Other
Segment by Application, the Semiconductor Laser market is segmented into
Optical Storage & Display
Telecom & Communication
Industrial Applications
Medical Application
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Semiconductor Laser Market Share Analysis
Semiconductor Laser market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Semiconductor Laser product introduction, recent developments, Semiconductor Laser sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Sony
Nichia
Sharp
Ushio
Osram
TOPTICA Photonics
Egismos Technology
Arima Lasers
Ondax
Panasonic
ROHM
Hamamatsu
Newport Corp
Finisar
Mitsubishi Electric
Huaguang Photoelectric
QSI
