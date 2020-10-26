Global Semiconductor Laser Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Semiconductor Laser market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Semiconductor Laser market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A semiconductor laser (LD) is a device that causes laser oscillation by flowing an electric current to semiconductor. The mechanism of light emission is the same as a light-emitting diode (LED). Light is generated by flowing the forward current to a p-n junction. In forward bias operation, the p-type layer is connected with the positive terminal and the n-type layer is connected with the negative terminal, electrons enter from the n-type layer and holes from the p-type layer. When the two meet at the junction, an electron drops into a hole and light is emitted at the time.

The world leading players in the Semiconductor Laser market are Sony, Nichia, Sharp, Ushio, Osram, TOPTICA Photonics, Egismos Technology, Arima Lasers, Ondax, Panasonic, ROHM, Hamamatsu, Newport Corp, Finisar, Mitsubishi Electric, Huaguang Photoelectric, QSI and so on. These Top companies currently account for more than 95% of the total market share and are expected to retain their dominating hold over the market during the forecast period.

In 2019, the global Semiconductor Laser market size was US$ 709.5 million and it is expected to reach US$ 995.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2026.

Semiconductor Laser market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Semiconductor Laser market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Semiconductor Laser market is segmented into

Blue Laser

Red Laser

Infrared Laser

Other

Segment by Application, the Semiconductor Laser market is segmented into

Optical Storage & Display

Telecom & Communication

Industrial Applications

Medical Application

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

The major companies include:

Sony

Nichia

Sharp

Ushio

Osram

TOPTICA Photonics

Egismos Technology

Arima Lasers

Ondax

Panasonic

ROHM

Hamamatsu

Newport Corp

Finisar

Mitsubishi Electric

Huaguang Photoelectric

QSI

