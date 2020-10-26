Global Specialty Gas Cylinder Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Specialty Gas Cylinder market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Specialty Gas Cylinder market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Specialty Gas cylinders can provide ideal containment for a broad range of rare gas, specialty gas and high-purity gas mixture applications, including gases used in the manufacture of medical, chemical, semiconductors and other electronic products, in which maintaining gas purity and stability is essential. Cylinders are also available for containment of welding and cutting gases, as well as a wide variety of other industrial applications.

The industry’s leading manufacturers have Linde Group, he Industries and Luxfer Gas Cylinders, is in 2019 accounted for 3.01%, 9.09% and 5.50%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Specialty Gas Cylinder Market

In 2019, the global Specialty Gas Cylinder market size was US$ 4068.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 5299.3 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2026.

Global Specialty Gas Cylinder Scope and Market Size

Specialty Gas Cylinder market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Specialty Gas Cylinder market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Specialty Gas Cylinder market is segmented into

Steel Cylinders

Aluminum Cylinders

Composite Cylinders

Segment by Application, the Specialty Gas Cylinder market is segmented into

Food Industry

Medical Industry

General Industry

Others (semiconductors and other electronic products, etc.)

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Specialty Gas Cylinder Market Share Analysis

Specialty Gas Cylinder market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Specialty Gas Cylinder product introduction, recent developments, Specialty Gas Cylinder sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Linde Group

Worthington Industries

Luxfer Gas Cylinders

Gelest

MSA

Norris Cylinder Company

Catalina Cylinders

Cyl-Tec

ECS

BOC(Linde)

JMC

Air Liquide

Henan Saite

Tianhai

Ningbo Meike

Hebei Baigong Industrial

Jindun

