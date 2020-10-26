Global Submersible Dewatering Pumps Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Submersible Dewatering Pumps market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Submersible Dewatering Pumps market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Dewatering pumps are centrifugal pumps installed in a building that is situated below the groundwater level, to reduce the water level and then maintain it at this level. One example is in underground mining in which water penetrating into the adits is pumped up to the surface. Submersible Dewatering Pumps is designed for portable or fixed installation. Suitable for clean or light contaminated water like flooded basements, ground, and run off water.

The major producers in this industry are Grundfos, Sulzer and Xylem, whose revenue ratio in 2019 is 15.62%, 10.93% and 9.39% respectively.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Submersible Dewatering Pumps Market

In 2019, the global Submersible Dewatering Pumps market size was US$ 2971.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 3878.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2026.

Global Submersible Dewatering Pumps Scope and Market Size

Submersible Dewatering Pumps market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Submersible Dewatering Pumps market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Submersible Dewatering Pumps market is segmented into

Single Phase Submersible Dewatering Pump

Three Phase Submersible Dewatering Pump

Segment by Application, the Submersible Dewatering Pumps market is segmented into

Mining and Construction

Oil and Gas

Industrial

Municipal

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Submersible Dewatering Pumps Market Share Analysis

Submersible Dewatering Pumps market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Submersible Dewatering Pumps product introduction, recent developments, Submersible Dewatering Pumps sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Grundfos

Sulzer

Xylem

Flowserve Corporation

Atlas Copco

KSB

Ebara

The Weir Group

Wacker Neuson

Tsurumi Pump

Gorman-Rupp

Mersino Dewatering

Nanfang Pump Industry

Zoeller Pumps

HCP Pump

Zhejiang EO Pump

Veer Pump

