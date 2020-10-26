Global Submersible Dewatering Pumps Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Submersible Dewatering Pumps market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Submersible Dewatering Pumps market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Dewatering pumps are centrifugal pumps installed in a building that is situated below the groundwater level, to reduce the water level and then maintain it at this level. One example is in underground mining in which water penetrating into the adits is pumped up to the surface. Submersible Dewatering Pumps is designed for portable or fixed installation. Suitable for clean or light contaminated water like flooded basements, ground, and run off water.
The major producers in this industry are Grundfos, Sulzer and Xylem, whose revenue ratio in 2019 is 15.62%, 10.93% and 9.39% respectively.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Submersible Dewatering Pumps Market
In 2019, the global Submersible Dewatering Pumps market size was US$ 2971.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 3878.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2026.
Global Submersible Dewatering Pumps Scope and Market Size
Submersible Dewatering Pumps market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Submersible Dewatering Pumps market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Submersible Dewatering Pumps market is segmented into
Single Phase Submersible Dewatering Pump
Three Phase Submersible Dewatering Pump
Segment by Application, the Submersible Dewatering Pumps market is segmented into
Mining and Construction
Oil and Gas
Industrial
Municipal
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Submersible Dewatering Pumps Market Share Analysis
Submersible Dewatering Pumps market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Submersible Dewatering Pumps product introduction, recent developments, Submersible Dewatering Pumps sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Grundfos
Sulzer
Xylem
Flowserve Corporation
Atlas Copco
KSB
Ebara
The Weir Group
Wacker Neuson
Tsurumi Pump
Gorman-Rupp
Mersino Dewatering
Nanfang Pump Industry
Zoeller Pumps
HCP Pump
Zhejiang EO Pump
Veer Pump
