Global Telehandlers Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Telehandlers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Telehandlers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A Telehandler, also known as a telescopic handler, telehandler handler, teleporter or rough terrain forklift, is a vehicle with a telescopically extensible boom, which can extend forwards and upwards from the vehicle, so it can be fitted with various lifting. A telehandler often is a hybrid of the crane and forklift in terms of abilities and size. Telehandlers have several attachments, such as winch, pallet forks, muck grab, or bucket, and can be used for material handling, digging trenches, personnel elevation, and underground mine baskets. These benefits have helped manufacturers develop vast product portfolios that are pleasing to their customers, safe, and add value. Telehandlers are widely used in construction, agriculture, industry, mines and quarries, environment, logistics, and other markets.

In the coming years there is an increasing volume demand for Telehandler in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Telehandler. Increasing of construction fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on agriculture telehandler industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Telehandler will drive growth in Asia markets.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Telehandlers Market

In 2019, the global Telehandlers market size was US$ 4425.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 4552.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 0.4% during 2021-2026.

Global Telehandlers Scope and Market Size

Telehandlers market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Telehandlers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Telehandlers market is segmented into

Compact Telehandler

High Reach Telehandler

Heavy Lift Telehandler

Segment by Application, the Telehandlers market is segmented into

Construction

Agriculture

Industry

Mines and Quarries

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Telehandlers Market Share Analysis

Telehandlers market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Telehandlers product introduction, recent developments, Telehandlers sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

JLG

JCB

Caterpillar

Doosan Infracore

CNH

Manitou

Terex

Merlo

Claas

Dieci

Wacker Neuson

Liebherr

Skjack

Haulotte

