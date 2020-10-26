Global Thermostatic Radiator Valve Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Thermostatic Radiator Valve market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Thermostatic Radiator Valve market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Thermostatic radiator valve (TRV) is a self-regulating valve fitted to hot water heating system radiator, to control the temperature of a room by changing the flow of hot water to the radiator.

Technology, product design, and pricing patterns influence purchases of thermostatic radiator valves. The situation is rather complex, as the companies attempt to cater to diverse segments. The market is currently dominated by a handful of local companies that own the core technologies, including Danfoss, IMI (Heimeier & TA), Caleffi and so on.

In the next five years, the Europe consumption of thermostatic radiator valves will maintain about 8.32% annual growth rate; Therefore, in the next five years, thermostatic radiator valves overcapacity situation will not change much.

Regional markets are influenced by demographic and socio-economic trends. In 2015, the Germany is expected to remain the largest market for thermostatic radiator valves, accounting for 39.45% of the national total production, followed by UK (14.64%).

The presence of brand effect and having a relatively basic technology, the thermostatic radiator valves industry still poses some formidable barriers to entry. Thus, capital requirements are quite high due to production features and the diverse nature of the product families. Seasonality of business, price rivalry, government rules and regulations, and limited distribution channels also pose some entry barriers. Yet another deterrent to market entry is the complexity of logistics. Distribution costs may rise further as some mass merchandisers openly require payment by the manufacturers for shelf space, especially for new products. Name identity and brand image require extensive advertising.

Segment by Type, the Thermostatic Radiator Valve market is segmented into

Traditional TRVs

Electronic TRVs

Segment by Application, the Thermostatic Radiator Valve market is segmented into

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

The major companies include:

Pegler Yorkshire

Drayton

Danfoss

Mayson

Honeywell

IMI (Heimeier & TA)

Oventrop

Caleffi

Giacomini

Herz

Siemens

