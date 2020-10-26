Global Waterjet Cutting Machinery Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Waterjet Cutting Machinery market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Waterjet Cutting Machinery market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Waterjet machines provide an efficient method of producing intricate components of machines with relative ease and precision. It facilitates versatile and effective machining, cutting, and shaping of metals and other materials. A waterjet machine uses a pump to eject water at an extremely high pressure through a nozzle to cut metals and other materials. These machines generate a lesser amount of heat compared to other cutting technologies and can, therefore, be used even on materials that are highly sensitive to high temperatures. Waterjet machines also help to ensure minimal wastage of the material being machined.

The global waterjet cutting machines industry markets mainly concentrate in Europe, North America, Japan and China. And the market is supplied by a combination of large multinational firms and smaller local companies. The leading global firms include Flow International, Omax, Bystronic Group, Sugino Machine, ESAB Cutting Systems and others. These companies tend to compete against each other globally to supply most of the largest waterjet cutting machines markets. In many markets, these leading global firms also face competition from local players.

The global market of waterjet cutting machines has mainly been driven by its downstream industry, the strong growth of the automotive, stone & tiles, job shop, aerospace & defense and other industrial field in the last decade. Economic investment and national policies are also the main growth catalysts for the market.

Despite the presence of competition and brand effect problems, due to the awareness of end-users and their demand for high end products, investors are still optimistic about this area. There will be more new investors entering into this industry in the future. The manufacturers who want to occupy the market must depend on market mechanism reform, core technology improvement, manufacturing equipment innovation, and brand establishment.

In 2019, the global Waterjet Cutting Machinery market size was US$ 959.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1143 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.5% during 2021-2026.

Waterjet Cutting Machinery market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Waterjet Cutting Machinery market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Waterjet Cutting Machinery market is segmented into

Pressurized Water

Abrasive Mixture

Segment by Application, the Waterjet Cutting Machinery market is segmented into

Automotive OEMs

Automotive Supplier

Stone & Tiles

Job Shop

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Waterjet Cutting Machinery Market Share Analysis

Waterjet Cutting Machinery market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Waterjet Cutting Machinery product introduction, recent developments, Waterjet Cutting Machinery sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Flow International

Omax

KMT AB

Sugino Machine

Bystronic Group

CMS Industries

Dardi

Jet Edge Inc

Shenyang APW

Water Jet Sweden

Resato

WARDJet Inc.

KNUTH Machine Tools

Yongda Dynamo Electirc

Waterjet Corporation

ESAB Cutting Systems

H.G. Ridder

MicroStep

Perndorfer Maschinenbau KG

KIMLA

Eckert

TECHNI Waterjet

Sino Achieve

Kimblad Technology

STM Stein-Moser GmbH

Shenyang Head

OH Precision Corporation

Soitaab Impianti

LDSA

Rychlý TOM

