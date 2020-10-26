Global Whole Slide Scanner Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Whole Slide Scanner market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Whole Slide Scanner market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Whole slide imaging (WSI), which refers to scanning of conventional glass slides in order to produce digital slides, is the most recent imaging modality being employed by pathology departments worldwide.
The industry’s leading producers are Leica Biosystems, Hamamatsu Photonics and Zeiss, with revenue ratios of 29.81%, 12.17% and 9.41%, respectively, in 2019.
In 2019, the global Whole Slide Scanner market size was US$ 177.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 243.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.4% during 2021-2026.
Whole Slide Scanner market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Whole Slide Scanner market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Whole Slide Scanner market is segmented into
Brightfield
Fluorescence
Segment by Application, the Whole Slide Scanner market is segmented into
Research Institute
Hospital
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Whole Slide Scanner market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Whole Slide Scanner product introduction, recent developments, Whole Slide Scanner sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Leica Biosystems
Hamamatsu Photonics
Zeiss
3DHistech
Roche
Olympus
Motic
Philips
PerkinElmer
Huron Digital Pathology
Keyence
Bionovation
