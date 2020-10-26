Global Wind Power Fastener Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Wind Power Fastener market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Wind Power Fastener market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Fasteners are the most widely used mechanical basic parts. It is a general term for a class of mechanical parts used when two or more parts (or components) are fastened and connected into a whole. It is characterized by a variety of specifications, various performance uses, and a high degree of standardization, serialization and generalization.
Major producers in the sector are Finework, Jiangsu Zhongcheng and Shanghai Shenguang, whose revenue ratios in 2019 are 4.71%, 3.13% and 2.99% respectively.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Wind Power Fastener Market
In 2019, the global Wind Power Fastener market size was US$ 1642.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 2818.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 7.7% during 2021-2026.
Global Wind Power Fastener Scope and Market Size
Wind Power Fastener market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wind Power Fastener market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Wind Power Fastener market is segmented into
Blade Bolt
Tower Bolt
Wind Turbine Bolt
Segment by Application, the Wind Power Fastener market is segmented into
Offshore
Onshore
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Wind Power Fastener Market Share Analysis
Wind Power Fastener market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Wind Power Fastener product introduction, recent developments, Wind Power Fastener sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Finework
Jiangsu Zhongcheng
Shanghai Shenguang
Hangzhou Daton Wind Power
Würth Group
Stanley Black & Decker
Hamax Co., Ltd.
Dyson Corp.
BIG BOLT NUT
Cooper & Turner
ITH Bolting Technology
