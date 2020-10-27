Global Air Knife Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Air Knife market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Air Knife market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Air knife is a metal tube with an inlet to allow for the connection of an air source, and a long, continuous slit to provide a high velocity and high impact air stream. It is a tool used to blow off liquid or debris from products as they travel on conveyors. Air knives are normally used in manufacturing or as the first step in a recursive recycling process to separate lighter or smaller particles from other components for use in later or subsequent steps, post manufacturing parts drying and conveyor cleaning, part of component cleaning. The knife consists of a high-intensity, uniform sheet of laminar airflow sometimes known as streamline flow.

Air Knife Systems utilize compressed air for industrial applications that include drying, removing excess oils and liquids, dust blow off, and cooling. Though they have many different applications, common uses are removing dust, industrial debris and liquids typically found following a wash, rinse or product filling operation.

As global overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international industry situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties for air knife industry. Attracted by the market potential, more and more companies have entered into air knives industry, the competition between manufacturers at home and abroad is fierce for the time being. Air knife demand has a certain space for now, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products due to technology barrier and excess capacity of low-end products. There is increasing demand for high-end products.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Air Knife Market

In 2019, the global Air Knife market size was US$ 73 million and it is expected to reach US$ 118.2 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 7.0% during 2021-2026.

Global Air Knife Scope and Market Size

Air Knife market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Air Knife market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Air Knife market is segmented into

Aluminum Air Knife

Stainless Steel Air Knife

Other

Segment by Application, the Air Knife market is segmented into

Food Processing & Packaging

Industrial Application

Electronics

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Air Knife Market Share Analysis

Air Knife market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Air Knife product introduction, recent developments, Air Knife sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

EXAIR

Vortec

ACI

Vortron

Meech International

Simco

Secomak

Streamtek

Paxton

AiRTX

