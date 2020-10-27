Global Automotive ESP Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Automotive ESP market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Automotive ESP market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Electronic stability control (ESC), also referred to as electronic stability program (ESP) or dynamic stability control (DSC), is a computerized technology that improves a vehicle’s stability by detecting and reducing loss of traction (skidding). When ESC detects loss of steering control, it automatically applies the brakes to help “steer” the vehicle where the driver intends to go. Braking is automatically applied to wheels individually, such as the outer front wheel to counter oversteer or the inner rear wheel to counter understeer. Some ESC systems also reduce engine power until control is regained. ESC does not improve a vehicle’s cornering performance; instead, it helps to minimize the loss of control.

The report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Automotive ESP market analysis is provided for the China markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automotive ESP Market

In 2019, the global Automotive ESP market size was US$ 27290 million and it is expected to reach US$ 40920 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.9% during 2021-2026.

Global Automotive ESP Scope and Market Size

Automotive ESP market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive ESP market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Automotive ESP market is segmented into

2-Channel

3-Channel

4-Channel

Segment by Application, the Automotive ESP market is segmented into

Sedan & Hatchback

SUV & Pickup

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Automotive ESP Market Share Analysis

Automotive ESP market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Automotive ESP product introduction, recent developments, Automotive ESP sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Continental

Denso

Aisin

ZF

Delphi

Hitachi

…

