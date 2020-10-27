Global Building and Construction Light Equipment Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Building and Construction Light Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Building and Construction Light Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Building and Construction Light Equipment market covered Masonry Saw Cutting Equipment, Floor Saw Cutting Equipment and Tile Cutting Equipment.
Europe has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in building and construction light equipment market, while the North America is the second sales volume market for building and construction light equipment in 2016.
In the industry, Bosch profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Husqvarna and Makita ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 15.90%, 13.59% and 12.52% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.
Building and construction light equipment technology is very mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Building and Construction Light Equipment Market
In 2019, the global Building and Construction Light Equipment market size was US$ 895.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1134.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.4% during 2021-2026.
Global Building and Construction Light Equipment Scope and Market Size
Building and Construction Light Equipment market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Building and Construction Light Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Building and Construction Light Equipment market is segmented into
Masonry Saw Cutting Equipment
Floor Saw Cutting Equipment
Tile Cutting Equipment
Segment by Application, the Building and Construction Light Equipment market is segmented into
Building
Bridge
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Building and Construction Light Equipment Market Share Analysis
Building and Construction Light Equipment market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Building and Construction Light Equipment product introduction, recent developments, Building and Construction Light Equipment sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Husqvarna
Bosch
Makita
Stanley Black & Decker
TTI
Hitachi Koki
DEWALT
Norton Clipper
Ryobi
QEP
LISSMAC Maschinenbau GmbH
Fairport Construction Equipment Ltd.
MK Diamond Products
Multiquip
Dongcheng
KEN
Jiangsu Guoqiang Tools
