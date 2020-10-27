Global Cervical Interbody Fusion Cages Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Cervical Interbody Fusion Cages market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Cervical Interbody Fusion Cages market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Anterior interbody cages are titanium cylinders that are placed in the disc space. The cages are porous and allow the bone graft to grow from the vertebral body through the cage and into the next vertebral body. The cages offer excellent fixation, so most patients do not need additional instrumentation (e.g. pedicle screws) or post-operative back braces for support.
This report studies the Cervical Interbody Fusion Cage market.
The global average price of Cervical Interbody Fusion Cage is in the fluctuated trend, from 1502 USD/Unit in 2012 to 1469USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in fluctuated trend in the following five years.
The classification of Cervical Interbody Fusion Cage includes Metal type and Polymeric type. The proportion of Polymeric type in 2016 is about 88%.
Cervical Interbody Fusion Cage is widely used in Treatment of Spinal Diseases, Control Spinal Deformity Development, Protection of Spinal Nerves and Others. The most proportion of Cervical Interbody Fusion Cage is for Treatment of Spinal Diseases, and the proportion in 2016 is 47%. The trend of household is decreasing.
North America is the largest consumption places, with a consumption market share nearly 68% in 2016.
Market competition is not intense. Medtronic, Depuy Synthes, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, BBraun, NuVasive etc. are the leaders of the industry, with high-end customers.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Cervical Interbody Fusion Cages Market
In 2019, the global Cervical Interbody Fusion Cages market size was US$ 886.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1170 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2026.
Global Cervical Interbody Fusion Cages Scope and Market Size
Cervical Interbody Fusion Cages market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cervical Interbody Fusion Cages market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Cervical Interbody Fusion Cages market is segmented into
Metal type
Polymeric type
Segment by Application, the Cervical Interbody Fusion Cages market is segmented into
Treatment of Spinal Diseases
Control Spinal Deformity Development
Protection of Spinal Nerves
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Cervical Interbody Fusion Cages Market Share Analysis
Cervical Interbody Fusion Cages market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Cervical Interbody Fusion Cages product introduction, recent developments, Cervical Interbody Fusion Cages sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Medtronic
Depuy Synthes
Stryker
Zimmer Biomet
BBraun
NuVasive
Globus Medical
K2M
Orthofix
Shanghai Microport Orthopedics
BAUMER
Alphatec Spine
Medacta
Medicrea
