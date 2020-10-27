Global Door Hinge Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Door Hinge market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Door Hinge market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Door hinges is a wide variety of materials such as solid brass and stainless hinges, finishes and sizes designed to fit any residential door or commercial need.

The whole Door Hinge is a low concentration industry,china has almost thousand of hinge manufacturer and their product mainly focus on low-end furniture market,the price is low than foreign manufacturer.

Hettich, Blum, Grass,each of production market share is 4.68%,4.18%,3.19%%.The door hinge is low concentrated industry,the low-end product are major concentrated in china and taiwan,while the high-end product are concentrated in Europe,north America where the high-end furniture are manufactured.

The share of North America and Europe produced approximately 43.2% of the world’s door hinge prodcution in 2014. Over the same period, China’s door hinge market share is approximately 39.4%.

With the rapid growth of the national economy as well as the rapid development of downstream industries, the demand for real estate and furniture market will grow.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

Although Door Hinge brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Door Hinge Market

In 2019, the global Door Hinge market size was US$ 2801.5 million and it is expected to reach US$ 4829.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 8.0% during 2021-2026.

Global Door Hinge Scope and Market Size

Door Hinge market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Door Hinge market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Door Hinge market is segmented into

Cold rolled steel

Stainless Steel

Solid brass

Segment by Application, the Door Hinge market is segmented into

Home

Cabinet

Door and Window

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Door Hinge Market Share Analysis

Door Hinge market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Door Hinge product introduction, recent developments, Door Hinge sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Hettich

Blum

Grass

Hafele

FGV

Dorma

Ferrari

ITW Proline

Zoo Hardware

EKF

Hager

linnea

Archie

DTC

SH-ABC

Topstrong

Gute

hutlon

kingslide

LIAN YA

