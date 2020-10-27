Global Electro-fusion Coupler Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Electro-fusion Coupler market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Electro-fusion Coupler market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Electrofusion is a method of joining MDPE, HDPE and other plastic pipes using special fittings that have built-in electric heating elements which are used to weld the joint together. The electrofusion coupler belongs to the electrofusion fittings class.

The Global Electro-fusion Coupler Industry Report 2017 is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Electro-fusion Coupler market. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2017 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electro-fusion Coupler Market

In 2019, the global Electro-fusion Coupler market size was US$ 92 million and it is expected to reach US$ 141.7 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2026.

Global Electro-fusion Coupler Scope and Market Size

Electro-fusion Coupler market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electro-fusion Coupler market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Electro-fusion Coupler market is segmented into

Below 110mm Electro-fusion Coupler

Between 110 to 315mm Electro-fusion Coupler

Others

Segment by Application, the Electro-fusion Coupler market is segmented into

Water Pipeline Systems

Gas Pipeline Systems

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Electro-fusion Coupler Market Share Analysis

Electro-fusion Coupler market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Electro-fusion Coupler product introduction, recent developments, Electro-fusion Coupler sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Aliaxis

GF

Wavin

Plasson

Radius

Polypipe

Geberit

Rehau

Agru

Egeplast

Nupi

Fusion

Hidroten

Cangzhou Mingzhu

