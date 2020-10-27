Global Electro-fusion Coupler Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Electro-fusion Coupler market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Electro-fusion Coupler market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Electrofusion is a method of joining MDPE, HDPE and other plastic pipes using special fittings that have built-in electric heating elements which are used to weld the joint together. The electrofusion coupler belongs to the electrofusion fittings class.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electro-fusion Coupler Market
In 2019, the global Electro-fusion Coupler market size was US$ 92 million and it is expected to reach US$ 141.7 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2026.
Global Electro-fusion Coupler Scope and Market Size
Electro-fusion Coupler market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electro-fusion Coupler market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Electro-fusion Coupler market is segmented into
Below 110mm Electro-fusion Coupler
Between 110 to 315mm Electro-fusion Coupler
Others
Segment by Application, the Electro-fusion Coupler market is segmented into
Water Pipeline Systems
Gas Pipeline Systems
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Electro-fusion Coupler Market Share Analysis
Electro-fusion Coupler market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Electro-fusion Coupler product introduction, recent developments, Electro-fusion Coupler sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Aliaxis
GF
Wavin
Plasson
Radius
Polypipe
Geberit
Rehau
Agru
Egeplast
Nupi
Fusion
Hidroten
Cangzhou Mingzhu
