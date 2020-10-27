Global Environmental Monitoring Instrument Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Environmental Monitoring Instrument market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Environmental Monitoring Instrument market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Environmental monitoring instrument is a series of devices to monitor the environment. The devices are used for groundwater monitoring and sampling, indoor air quality, industrial hygiene, wastewater sampling, confined space entry, soil screening, and more.

A number of factors such as supportive government regulations for effective environmental monitoring and control, ongoing government initiatives towards the development of environment-friendly industries, increasing public-private funding for effective environmental monitoring rising global levels of environmental monitoring, and increasing public awareness related to healthcare and the environment pollution of environmental monitoring are propelling the growth of the global environmental monitoring market. However, high product costs and technical limitations associated with environmental monitoring products are some of the major factors restraining the growth of this market. In addition to this, slow implementation of environmental monitoring control reforms is a major challenge for players in this market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Environmental Monitoring Instrument Market

In 2019, the global Environmental Monitoring Instrument market size was US$ 4010.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 6262 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 6.5% during 2021-2026.

Global Environmental Monitoring Instrument Scope and Market Size

Environmental Monitoring Instrument market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Environmental Monitoring Instrument market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Environmental Monitoring Instrument market is segmented into

Portable

Stationary

Segment by Application, the Environmental Monitoring Instrument market is segmented into

Air

Water

Soil

Noise

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Environmental Monitoring Instrument Market Share Analysis

Environmental Monitoring Instrument market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Environmental Monitoring Instrument product introduction, recent developments, Environmental Monitoring Instrument sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Danaher

Thermo Fisher

Xylem

Focused Photonics

Siemens

Horiba

Sailhero

SDL

Environnement

Shimadzu

ABB

Infore

Sick

Endress+Hauser

EcoTech

Lihero

Landun

