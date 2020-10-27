Global Ice Machine Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Ice Machine market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Ice Machine market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An ice cream machine is a machine used to make quantities of ice cream for consumption. Ice cream machine may prepare the mixture by employing the hand-cranking method or by employing an electric motor. The resulting preparation is often chilled through either pre-cooling the machine or by employing a machine that freezes the mixture.

An ice cream machine has to simultaneously freeze the mixture while churning it so as to aerate the mixture and avoid ice crystals. As a result, most ice creams are ready to consume immediately. However, those containing alcohol must often be chilled further to attain a firm consistency. Some machines, such as certain lower-priced countertop models, do require that the resulting mixture be frozen for additional time after churning is complete.

The worldwide ice cream machine market is well diversified across APAC, Europe and North America. Asia-Pacific has the highest sale market share and dominates the Ice Cream Machines market with revenue of 33.55% in 2016. Europe is the next big market following Asia-Pacific. The growth of Ice Cream Machine business is expected to grow at a moderate pace. Europe’s share in the market is declined during 2012 to 2017 from 28.89% to 28.34%.

The ice cream machine industry is characterized by several large international suppliers and many smaller suppliers. The top three largest operators account for about 55.79% of global volume in 2016. Key market players include TAYLOR, Tetra Pak, Gram Equipment, Electro Freeze, CARPIGIANI, Tekno-Ice.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is slightly, investor are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

In 2019, the global Ice Machine market size was US$ 2840.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 4110.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2026.

Ice Machine market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ice Machine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Ice Machine market is segmented into

Soft Ice Cream Machine

Hard Ice Cream Machine

Segment by Application, the Ice Machine market is segmented into

Catering Industry

Entertainment Venue

Shop

Plant

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Ice Machine Market Share Analysis

Ice Machine market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Ice Machine product introduction, recent developments, Ice Machine sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

TAYLOR

Tetra Pak

Gram Equipment

Electro Freeze

CARPIGIANI

Tekno-Ice

Big Drum Engineering GmbH

Technogel

Stoelting

Nissei

Spaceman

Ice Group

Bravo

DONPER

Catta 27

Vojta

Shanghai Lisong

Guangshen

Oceanpower

