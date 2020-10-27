Global Ion-exchange Membrane Electrolyzer Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Ion-exchange Membrane Electrolyzer market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Ion-exchange Membrane Electrolyzer market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Iron exchange membrane electrolyzer (IEM electrolyzer) mainly by the anode, cathode, ion exchange membrane, electrolytic cell frame and conductive copper rods and other components, each cell by a number of unit tank in series or parallel composition.

The Sales data of Ion-exchange Membrane Electrolyzer in the research is conducted with unit as K MT, which means the processing capacity of electrolyzer is measured by the Caustic Soda Production Capacity.

In China market, the top players cover Bluestar Chemical Machinery, Asahi Kasei, ThyssenKrupp Uhde Chlorine Engineers and INEOS, which are playing important roles in China. Bluestar Chemical Machinery is the only domestic electrolytic cell, after years of product quality improvement, and support from Sinochem Group, Bluestar Chemical Machinery has gained noticeable share in China market. Asahi Kasei has deep cooperation with Bluestar Chemical Machinery, and through the excellent quality in China accounted for a large part of the market. ThyssenKrupp Uhde Chlorine Engineers is Asahi Kasei strong competitors, with the stability of the electrolytic cell, especially high current density (60 A / dm2), as well as the superiority of current density.

Segment by Type, the Ion-exchange Membrane Electrolyzer market is segmented into

Type I

Type II

Segment by Application, the Ion-exchange Membrane Electrolyzer market is segmented into

Chlor-alkali Plants

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Ion-exchange Membrane Electrolyzer Market Share Analysis

Ion-exchange Membrane Electrolyzer market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Ion-exchange Membrane Electrolyzer product introduction, recent developments, Ion-exchange Membrane Electrolyzer sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Bluestar Chemical Machinery

Asahi Kasei

ThyssenKrupp Uhde Chlorine Engineers

INEOS

…

