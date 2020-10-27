Global Knife Gate Valves Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Knife Gate Valves market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Knife Gate Valves market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Knife gate valve is linear shut off valves that are light weight with compact construction. Valves are available as manual with hand-wheel, or can be automated with pneumatic cylinder actuator for remote operation. The arc shape of the gate of knife gate valve is signed to be particularly suitable for cutting off fluid containing fiber or suspended particles, so the knife gate valves are ideal for many applications in the process industries of pulp & paper, wastewater treatment, mining, sugar making and chemical processing.
Europe is estimated to have a major share in the global market with 31%.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Knife Gate Valves Market
In 2019, the global Knife Gate Valves market size was US$ 847 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1164.5 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2026.
Global Knife Gate Valves Scope and Market Size
Knife Gate Valves market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Knife Gate Valves market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Knife Gate Valves market is segmented into
Pneumatic Knife Gate Valve
Electric Knife Gate Valve
Manual Knife Gate Valve
Other Types
The segment of manual knife gate valve holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 50%.
Segment by Application, the Knife Gate Valves market is segmented into
Pulp and Paper
Wastewater Treatment
Oil and Gas
Mining
Power
Others
The puple and paper holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 29% of the market share.
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Knife Gate Valves Market Share Analysis
Knife Gate Valves market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Knife Gate Valves product introduction, recent developments, Knife Gate Valves sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Orbinox
DeZURIK
Emerson (Pentair Valves & Controls)
VAG
Bray International
Flowrox
AVK
Weir
Stafsjö Valves
Velan
ERHARD
CYL
Red Valve
Tecofi
ITT
SISTAG (WEY Valve)
Davis Valve
Zhejiang Linuo Flow Control Technolog
GEFA Processtechnik
Trueline Valve Corporation
SUPERO SEIKI
Chuan Chuan Metal Valves
Tianjin Exxon Valve
