Global Knife Gate Valves Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

Knife gate valve is linear shut off valves that are light weight with compact construction. Valves are available as manual with hand-wheel, or can be automated with pneumatic cylinder actuator for remote operation. The arc shape of the gate of knife gate valve is signed to be particularly suitable for cutting off fluid containing fiber or suspended particles, so the knife gate valves are ideal for many applications in the process industries of pulp & paper, wastewater treatment, mining, sugar making and chemical processing.

Europe is estimated to have a major share in the global market with 31%.

In 2019, the global Knife Gate Valves market size was US$ 847 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1164.5 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2026.

Knife Gate Valves market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Knife Gate Valves market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Pneumatic Knife Gate Valve

Electric Knife Gate Valve

Manual Knife Gate Valve

Other Types

The segment of manual knife gate valve holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 50%.

Pulp and Paper

Wastewater Treatment

Oil and Gas

Mining

Power

Others

The puple and paper holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 29% of the market share.

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Knife Gate Valves market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Knife Gate Valves product introduction, recent developments, Knife Gate Valves sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

Orbinox

DeZURIK

Emerson (Pentair Valves & Controls)

VAG

Bray International

Flowrox

AVK

Weir

Stafsjö Valves

Velan

ERHARD

CYL

Red Valve

Tecofi

ITT

SISTAG (WEY Valve)

Davis Valve

Zhejiang Linuo Flow Control Technolog

GEFA Processtechnik

Trueline Valve Corporation

SUPERO SEIKI

Chuan Chuan Metal Valves

Tianjin Exxon Valve

