Global LNG ISO Tank Container Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global LNG ISO Tank Container market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global LNG ISO Tank Container market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Tank containers for LNG enable the global LNG trade and help deliver energy to regions that need it. There are many standards in the design of the LNG ISO Tank Container, such as EC Directive PED 97/23EC, AD 2000,EN 13458.,ASME,ADR,CSC,DNV Codes ASME/DOT, RID, IMDG, ISO, and TPED.
For the major players of LNG ISO Tank Container, CIMC maintained its first place in the ranking in 2019, followed by Chart Industries, BTCE, Rootselaar Group and Air Water Plant & Engineering. The Top 5 players accounted for 60.06% of the Global LNG ISO Tank Container revenue market share in 2019.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global LNG ISO Tank Container Market
In 2019, the global LNG ISO Tank Container market size was US$ 520.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 761.3 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 9.2% during 2021-2026.
Global LNG ISO Tank Container Scope and Market Size
LNG ISO Tank Container market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global LNG ISO Tank Container market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the LNG ISO Tank Container market is segmented into
Below 30 ft
Above 30 ft
On the basis of product type, > 30 ft segment is projected to account for the largest sales volume market share during the forecast period; this segment was estimated to account for 84.20% share in 2019 in terms of volume.
Segment by Application, the LNG ISO Tank Container market is segmented into
Land transportation
Marine transportation
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and LNG ISO Tank Container Market Share Analysis
LNG ISO Tank Container market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, LNG ISO Tank Container product introduction, recent developments, LNG ISO Tank Container sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Chart Industries
BTCE
CIMC
Rootselaar Group
Air Water Plant & Engineering
Corban Energy Group
Cryeng Group
FURUISE
INOXCVA
Uralcryomash
Bewellcn Shanghai
CRYOCAN
M1 Engineering
