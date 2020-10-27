Global PV (Photovoltaics) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global PV (Photovoltaics) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global PV (Photovoltaics) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Solar PV is one kind of device made from crystalline silicon or thin film which converts solar energy into electricity by a process known as the photovoltaic effect. The key indicator for solar PV is conversion efficiency.

In this report, the statistical product is considered from the solar module, the statistical data is considered from the shipment volume.

Solar PV Industry achieved rapid development these years; Global capacity and production have a great development. In 2016, Global Market Size of Solar PV is nearly 38594.78 M USD; the actual sale is about 70546 MW.

China is the largest Solar PV region of Solar PV, with a sales market share nearly 31.94% in 2016. Asia pacific owns the largest market share comparing with Europe and North America, indicating the strong demand of Solar PV products.

The cost of PV has dropped dramatically as the industry has scaled up manufacturing and incrementally improved the technology with new materials. Installation costs have come down too with more experienced and trained installers. However, the U.S. still remains behind other nations that have stronger national policies to shift energy use from fossil fuels to solar. Globally, the U.S. is the fourth largest market for PV installations behind world leaders Germany, Japan and Spain.

Most modern solar cells are made from either crystalline silicon or thin-film semiconductor material. Silicon cells are more efficient at converting sunlight to electricity, but generally have higher manufacturing costs. Thin-film materials typically have lower efficiencies, but can be simpler and less costly to manufacture. A specialized category of solar cells – called multi-junction or tandem cells – are used in applications requiring very low weight and very high efficiencies, such as satellites and military applications. All types of PV systems are widely used today in a variety of applications.

Although there are many pessimistic factors, but the Solar PV industry is a clear development trend from 2016, the installation of Solar PV was about 70.55 GW, a huge increase compared to 2015. And in 2017, it is expected that the installation will have a great increase. Undoubtedly, the total capacity and production of Solar PV will be expanding in the following years.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global PV (Photovoltaics) Market

In 2019, the global PV (Photovoltaics) market size was US$ 54150 million and it is expected to reach US$ 120730 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 12.0% during 2021-2026.

Global PV (Photovoltaics) Scope and Market Size

PV (Photovoltaics) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PV (Photovoltaics) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the PV (Photovoltaics) market is segmented into

Single Crystal Silicon

Polycrystalline Silicon

Other

Segment by Application, the PV (Photovoltaics) market is segmented into

Residential

Commercial

Ground Station

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and PV (Photovoltaics) Market Share Analysis

PV (Photovoltaics) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, PV (Photovoltaics) product introduction, recent developments, PV (Photovoltaics) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Jinko Solar

Trina Solar

Canadian Solar

Hanwha

JA Solar

First Solar

ReneSola

Yingli

SunPower

Eging PV

Chint Group

Shunfeng

Risen

Solarworld

REC Group

CSUN

Hareonsolar

Kyocera Solar

Solar Frontier

HT-SAAE

SoloPower

NSP

Hanergy

