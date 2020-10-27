Global Regenerative Braking Systems Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Regenerative Braking Systems market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Regenerative Braking Systems market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Regenerative Braking System (RBS) is a mechanism that uses a generator to recover kinetic energy while braking. In conventional vehicles, most of the kinetic energy generated during braking is converted into heat and is dissipated into the environment. RBS helps in converting the generated heat into electrical energy and further store it in an energy storage system such as flywheel, batteries, and ultra-capacitors.

In the last several years, global market of regenerative braking systems developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 9%. In 2016, global revenue of regenerative braking systems is nearly 699 M USD; the actual consumption is about 2451 K units.

The global average price of regenerative braking systems is in the decreasing trend, from 317 USD/Unit in 2012 to 258 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of regenerative braking systems includes ESC based system, ABS based system and other type, and the proportion of ESC based system in 2016 is about 89%.

Regenerative braking systems are widely used in HEV, BEV, PHEV and other vehicles. The most proportion of regenerative braking systems is HEV, and the consumption proportion in 2016 is about 69%.

Japan is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 39% in 2016. Following Japan, China is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 22%.

Market competition is intense. ADVICS, Bosch, Continental, Hitachi, TRW, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

In 2019, the global Regenerative Braking Systems market size was US$ 916.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1676.3 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 8.9% during 2021-2026.

Regenerative Braking Systems market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Regenerative Braking Systems market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Regenerative Braking Systems market is segmented into

ESC Based System

ABS Based System

Others

Segment by Application, the Regenerative Braking Systems market is segmented into

Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Electric Vehicles

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Regenerative Braking Systems Market Share Analysis

Regenerative Braking Systems market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Regenerative Braking Systems product introduction, recent developments, Regenerative Braking Systems sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

ADVICS

Bosch

Continental

Hitachi

TRW

APG

Youfin

…

