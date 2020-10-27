Global Simplified Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Simplified Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Simplified Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Simplified Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Market
The global Simplified Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.
Global Simplified Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Scope and Segment
Simplified Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Simplified Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Furuno
Kelvin Hughes
Consilium
Interschalt Maritime Systems
Japan Radio Co
Danelec Marine
Wartsila SAM Electronics
Maretron
Netwave Systems
L-3 Communications
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Jotron
Kongsberg Maritime
Chongqing Hi-Sea Group
AMI Marine
Raytheon Anschutz
GEM Elettronica
Sirm SPA
Beijing Highlander
Simplified Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Breakdown Data by Type
Float Free Capsule
Fixed Capsule
Simplified Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Breakdown Data by Application
Passenger Ship
Cargo Ship
Naval Ship
Other
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Simplified Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Simplified Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Simplified Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Market Share Analysis
