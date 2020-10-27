Global Tow Truck Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Tow Truck market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Tow Truck market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Tow truck (also called a wrecker, a breakdown truck, recovery vehicle or a breakdown lorry) is a truck used to move disabled, improperly parked, impounded, or otherwise indisposed motor vehicles. This may involve recovering a vehicle damaged in an accident, returning one to a drivable surface in a mishap or inclement weather, or towing or transporting one via flatbed to a repair shop or other location.
Segment by Type, the Tow Truck market is segmented into
Light-Duty Tow Trucks
Medium-Duty Tow Trucks
Heavy-Duty Tow Trucks
Segment by Application, the Tow Truck market is segmented into
Machine Building Industry
Metallurgical Industry
Furniture Industry
Appliance Industry
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
The major companies include:
A & A Truck and Auto Center, Inc.(AATAC)
B&B Industries Inc.
Carlinville Truck Equipment
Danco Products
Dual-Tech
Dynamic
Godwin
Jerr-Dan
Kilar
Ledwell & Son
Miller
NRC Industries
United Recovery Industries
Valew
Weld
