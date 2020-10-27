Where is a Good Place to Buy CBD Oil?

The use and demand for CBD oil products have spiked unprecedentedly over the past years. But the question of where to buy CBD oil still looms. You may want to know the best place to shop for hemp-extracted products or full-spectrum CBD oil for pain in such a saturated market.

No matter your location, this post is meant for you. The post explores all that you need to know about where to buy CBD oil and its legality. Hopefully, it will answer all your questions.

Is it Legal to Buy CBD Oil?

As of today, some states have legalized the sale of hemp and cannabis CBD oil products. For instance, Washington DC and other 11 states permit the sale of CBD oil for recreational use. But in Virginia, cannabidiol users can only buy it at doctors’ prescriptions. Without it, it is illegal.

Generally, the 2018 Farm Bill legalized the sale of CBD oil in the United States. However, it should contain the federal set THC content of less than 0.3% and must be sourced from industrial hemp. As a result, non-industrial hemp CBD products aren’t legal to buy.

Meanwhile, it is illegal for minors to buy CBD oil. This results from the age limit of over 18 or 21 years to enter premises where cannabis products are sold.

Finally, based on your state of residence, it may be legal or illegal to buy CBD oil. So, check with your state’s laws on CBD oil to be on the safe side.

Do you Need a Prescription to Buy CBD Oil?

Generally speaking, the issue of the need for a prescription to buy CBD got contrasting approaches. In some states, you can buy CBD oil without a doctor’s prescription. To others, a doctor’s prescription is a must.

In states where a prescription isn’t a must, cannabinoid users can buy it from local stores. In states where a prescription is a must, one must have a medical marijuana card or underlying medical conditions, permissible to buying and using CBD gummies for anxiety.

Additionally, minors can buy hemp products only at a doctor’s prescription with parent/guardian approval in some states. While in others, anybody, regardless of age, can buy products, with less restriction. Remember, hemp-infused oil isn’t intended to diagnose, treat any medical condition.

Noteworthy, if you want to begin your CBD journey, you should know that the FDA doesn’t regulate over-the-counter products. So, it’s your mandate to source for safe CBD infusions.

Can you Buy CBD Oil from Amazon?

According to Amazon policy, products under control act like cannabis, and cannabinoids cannot be sold on the platform. Even with the policy, you can buy CBD on Amazon.

However, the sellers won’t label them as CBD or hemp oil. Instead, they label the products as a hemp oil extract or hemp oil. Remember, hemp or CBD oil differ with hemp seed oil.

As a result, the Amazon CBD products may give unexpected results. Also, they may be unsafe for human consumption. That said, Amazon products may not be worth it. Even with stringent policies, the company is relaxed in scrutinizing products sold via the platform

Does Walmart Sell CBD Oil?

Walmart doesn’t sell CBD oil tinctures either online or in-store. Instead, Walmart sells hemp seed oil products. These oils contain no cannabidiol content and won’t have similar health benefits to that of CBD-infused products.

With that, Walmart stores sell hemp-derived products that have no CBD such as hemp seed oil. Remember, hemp seed oil differs with hemp CBD oil, as the latter is rich in CBD, which is less in its predecessor.

And so, you can’t get CBD isolate, broad-spectrum, and full-spectrum CBD oil for digestion at Walmart.

Where to Buy CBD Oil

Even with the purportedly claims that CBD is all over, you may find it daunting to find where to buy CBD oil. However, with many anecdotal shreds of evidence in this subsection, it may be easy.

Generally, you can buy CBD from licensed dispensaries. Dispensaries sell hemp products of the highest quality for both medical and recreational use. However, at the federal level, the US government holds that it is illegal to sell CBD to persons without a medical marijuana card.

You can also buy CBD oil locally from food stores, roadside vendors, smoke shops, or vape shops. However, there is no guarantee of the quality and authenticity of locally sold CBD products. So, they may be quite unreliable and unsafe.

Nevertheless, you don’t have to worry, you can also find full-spectrum CBD oil for sale online. Most online sellers are perceived to sell reputable CBD brands since you buy your product directly from the manufacturer.

And the best thing, CBD products come in various forms, including vegan CBD gummies, CBD oil tinctures, and CBD topicals.