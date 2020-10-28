Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Air Traffic Control. A service operated by the appropriate authority to promote the safe, orderly and expeditious flow of air traffic. Air Traffic Control Equipment is used for air traffic communication, navigation, and surveillance. It ensures safety and efficiency in the operation of aircraft, organizes the flow of air traffic, and helps to avoid collision of aircraft. ATC equipment enables air traffic controllers to communicate with the aircraft, provides navigational services, and monitors and manages the air traffic.

The key players are Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Thales, Raytheon, Harris, Indra, BAE Systems, Honeywell International Inc., Sierra Nevada Corp, Telephonics Corporation, Frequentis AG and so on.

In 2019, the global Air Traffic Control (ATC) market size was US$ 3633.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 4328 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.5% during 2021-2026.

Air Traffic Control (ATC) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Air Traffic Control (ATC) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Air Traffic Control (ATC) market is segmented into

Communication System

Surveillance System

Navigation System

Segment by Application, the Air Traffic Control (ATC) market is segmented into

Defence

Commercial

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Share Analysis

Air Traffic Control (ATC) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Air Traffic Control (ATC) product introduction, recent developments, Air Traffic Control (ATC) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

Thales

Raytheon

Harris

Indra

BAE Systems

Honeywell International

Sierra Nevada Corp

Telephonics Corporation

Frequentis AG

