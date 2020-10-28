In this report, the Global Hydraulic Torque market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Hydraulic Torque market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-hydraulic-torque-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026
A hydraulic torque wrench is a power tool designed to exert torque on a fastener to achieve proper tightening or loosening of a connection through the use of hydraulics. A torque wrench is applied to the nut either directly or in conjunction with an impact socket. Hydraulic torque wrenches apply a predetermined, controlled amount of torque to a properly lubricated fastener.
The United States Hydraulic Torque are mainly manufactures in USA, while some are from oversea supplier, the USA Hydraulic Torque market reached about 18066 Units in 2017 from 20999 Units in 2013. The average growth is about -3.69% in 2013-2017.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Hydraulic Torque Market
In 2019, the global Hydraulic Torque market size was US$ 76 million and it is expected to reach US$ 120 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 6.6% during 2021-2026.
Global Hydraulic Torque Scope and Market Size
Hydraulic Torque market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hydraulic Torque market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Hydraulic Torque market is segmented into
Drive Hydraulic Wrench
Hollow Hydraulic Wrench
Segment by Application, the Hydraulic Torque market is segmented into
Oil & Gas
Plants and Refineries
Power Industry
Other
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Hydraulic Torque Market Share Analysis
Hydraulic Torque market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Hydraulic Torque product introduction, recent developments, Hydraulic Torque sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Enerpac
Hytorc
Hydratight
ITH
TorcUP
Powermaster
Norwolf Tool Works
Plarad
WREN
HTL
Torq/Lite
TorsionX
Torc-Tech
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-hydraulic-torque-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Hydraulic Torque market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Hydraulic Torque markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Hydraulic Torque Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Hydraulic Torque market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Hydraulic Torque market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Hydraulic Torque manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Hydraulic Torque Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 911 Central Avenue #268
Albany New York 12206
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 1-518-730-1569
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com