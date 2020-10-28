Global Hydraulic Torque Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Hydraulic Torque market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Hydraulic Torque market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A hydraulic torque wrench is a power tool designed to exert torque on a fastener to achieve proper tightening or loosening of a connection through the use of hydraulics. A torque wrench is applied to the nut either directly or in conjunction with an impact socket. Hydraulic torque wrenches apply a predetermined, controlled amount of torque to a properly lubricated fastener.

The United States Hydraulic Torque are mainly manufactures in USA, while some are from oversea supplier, the USA Hydraulic Torque market reached about 18066 Units in 2017 from 20999 Units in 2013. The average growth is about -3.69% in 2013-2017.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Hydraulic Torque Market

In 2019, the global Hydraulic Torque market size was US$ 76 million and it is expected to reach US$ 120 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 6.6% during 2021-2026.

Global Hydraulic Torque Scope and Market Size

Hydraulic Torque market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hydraulic Torque market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Hydraulic Torque market is segmented into

Drive Hydraulic Wrench

Hollow Hydraulic Wrench

Segment by Application, the Hydraulic Torque market is segmented into

Oil & Gas

Plants and Refineries

Power Industry

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Hydraulic Torque Market Share Analysis

Hydraulic Torque market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Hydraulic Torque product introduction, recent developments, Hydraulic Torque sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Enerpac

Hytorc

Hydratight

ITH

TorcUP

Powermaster

Norwolf Tool Works

Plarad

WREN

HTL

Torq/Lite

TorsionX

Torc-Tech

