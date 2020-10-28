In this report, the Global Industrial Butt Fusion Machines market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Industrial Butt Fusion Machines market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-industrial-butt-fusion-machines-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026
This report studies the Industrial Butt Fusion Machines market, also known as Butt Fusion Welding Machine, it is an industrial machine for PP, PE, PB and PVDF pipes and fittings for industrial applications with pressure piping systems. Extensively demanded for welding purposes, it works by melting two ends of the plastic or metal and then pressing them onto each other until they get weld.
Fusion Group, Rothenberger and RITMO captured the top three revenue share spots in the Industrial Butt Fusion Machines market in 2017. Fusion Group dominated with 22.94 percent revenue share, followed by Rothenberger with 15.92 percent revenue share and RITMO with 10.90 percent revenue share. Other leading vendors include SAURON, SINWINCO, Georg Fischer, Kennees, Fusion Utilities, Hiweld, Mcelroy, Hy-Ram Engineering, Acuster Bahisa, Wuxi Baoda and Hangzhou Huanzhong.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Industrial Butt Fusion Machines Market
In 2019, the global Industrial Butt Fusion Machines market size was US$ 1174.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1323 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 1.7% during 2021-2026.
Global Industrial Butt Fusion Machines Scope and Market Size
Industrial Butt Fusion Machines market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Butt Fusion Machines market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Industrial Butt Fusion Machines market is segmented into
Automatic
Semi-Automatic
Manual
Segment by Application, the Industrial Butt Fusion Machines market is segmented into
Oil & Gas
Water Supply
Chemical Industry
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Industrial Butt Fusion Machines Market Share Analysis
Industrial Butt Fusion Machines market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Industrial Butt Fusion Machines product introduction, recent developments, Industrial Butt Fusion Machines sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Fusion Group
Ritmo Group
Rothenberger
SAURON
SINWINCO
Georg Fischer
Kennees
Fusion Provida UK
Hiweld
Mcelroy
Hy-Ram Engineering
Acuster Bahisa
Wuxi Baoda
Hangzhou Huanzhong
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-industrial-butt-fusion-machines-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Industrial Butt Fusion Machines market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Industrial Butt Fusion Machines markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Industrial Butt Fusion Machines Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Industrial Butt Fusion Machines market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Industrial Butt Fusion Machines market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Industrial Butt Fusion Machines manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Industrial Butt Fusion Machines Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 911 Central Avenue #268
Albany New York 12206
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 1-518-730-1569
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com