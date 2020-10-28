Global Industrial Fasteners Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Industrial Fasteners market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Industrial Fasteners market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A fastener is a hardware device that mechanically joins or affixes two or more objects together. In general, fasteners are used to create non-permanent joints; that is, joints that can be removed or dismantled without damaging the joining components. Welding is an example of creating permanent joints.
Fasteners can also be used to close a container such as a bag, a box, or an envelope; or they may involve keeping together the sides of an opening of flexible material, attaching a lid to a container, etc. There are also special-purpose closing devices, e.g. a bread clip.
Some types of woodworking joints make use of separate internal reinforcements, such as dowels or biscuits, which in a sense can be considered fasteners within the scope of the joint system, although on their own they are not general purpose fasteners.
With the development of technology and the down trend of raw materials-steel, the global average price of industrial fasteners is in the decreasing trend, from 2359 USD/MT in 2013 to 2141 USD/MT in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Industrial Fasteners Market
In 2019, the global Industrial Fasteners market size was US$ 63190 million and it is expected to reach US$ 97370 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2026.
Global Industrial Fasteners Scope and Market Size
Industrial Fasteners market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Fasteners market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Industrial Fasteners market is segmented into
Steel Type
Cooper Type
Aluminum Type
Other
Segment by Application, the Industrial Fasteners market is segmented into
Automotive Industry
Electric & Electronics
Machinery Industry
Construction Industry
MRO (Maintenance, repair, and operations)
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Industrial Fasteners Market Share Analysis
Industrial Fasteners market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Industrial Fasteners product introduction, recent developments, Industrial Fasteners sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Würth
PCC
ITW
Alcoa
Araymond
LISI
STANLEY
Fontana Gruppo
Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef)
NORMA
Aoyama Seisakusho
KAMAX
Agrati Group
Meidoh
NAFCO
Gem-Year
Bulten
Boltun
