Global Linear Motion Systems Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Linear Motion Systems market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Linear Motion Systems market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Industrial machinery is prevalent among many different fields of industry. Linear motion is one of the basic mechanisms that design in the machinery. Linear motion utilizes sliding and rolling motions to transfer power and displacement into guiding linear-movement.
This mechanism is considered to be one of the most important factors in every industrial field.
Linear motion systems consist of linear rail, rail tables, guides, actuators, sliders, which help the manufacturing facility to continuously transfer products in a conveyor belt, or push it across for packaging.
Rising revenue from the replacement activities, high demand for linear motion systems in automotive industry and rapid industrialization in emerging countries are some of the key factors fueling the market growth. Meanwhile, demand for linear motion products in the electronics and electronics-assembly industries — particularly for battery manufacturing facilities and improved global economic conditions — have facilitated growth. However, lack of effective product differentiation is one of the major factors hampering the market growth.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Linear Motion Systems Market
In 2019, the global Linear Motion Systems market size was US$ 8447.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 13460 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 6.8% during 2021-2026.
Global Linear Motion Systems Scope and Market Size
Linear Motion Systems market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Linear Motion Systems market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Linear Motion Systems market is segmented into
Single-Axis Linear Motion Systems
Multi-Axis Linear Motion Systems
Segment by Application, the Linear Motion Systems market is segmented into
Material Handling
Machine Tools
Robotics
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Linear Motion Systems Market Share Analysis
Linear Motion Systems market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Linear Motion Systems product introduction, recent developments, Linear Motion Systems sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
THK
Bosch Rexroth
Thomson
Rollon
SKF
SCHNEEBERGER
Schneider Electric Motion
NIPPON BEARING
HepcoMotion
Lintech
PBC Linear
