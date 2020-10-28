Global Linear Transfer Systems Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Linear Transfer Systems market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Linear Transfer Systems market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
When assembly processes call for the interlinking of complex processes, linear transfer systems are used for the assembly, testing and inspection of components, and in particular when a deep vertical range of manufacture is required. These systems can also be interlinked with rotary indexing systems to accommodate complex tasks.
The various processing stations are arranged in series to form a chain. This linear chain can be easily expanded and/or contracted, and changes in the assembly sequence can be quickly achieved by exchanging or regrouping the station inserts.
Linear transfer systems have been the backbone of the automation industry landscape for a long time. Or should we say, the back saver, as linear transfer automation has removed a lot of heavy lifting in the assembly industry as products are transferred from assembly station to the next assembly station for production. Homage should be paid to the grandfather of the linear transfer system. Henry Ford turned on his assembly line over a century ago and we’ve never looked back.
In 2019, the global Linear Transfer Systems market size was US$ 518.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 742.9 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2026.
Linear Transfer Systems market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Linear Transfer Systems market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Linear Transfer Systems market is segmented into
Hydraulic Linear Transfer Systems
Electric Linear Transfer Systems
Segment by Application, the Linear Transfer Systems market is segmented into
Automotive
Electronics
Medicine Pharma
Food & Beverage
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Linear Transfer Systems market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Linear Transfer Systems product introduction, recent developments, Linear Transfer Systems sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
ATS Automation
Rockwell Automation
Beckhoff Automation
Preh IMA Automation
Ruhlamat
Afag
Motion Index Drives
Pematech
TAKTOMAT
Haberkorn
Innovative Automation
Mecsmart Systems
Meto-Fer
