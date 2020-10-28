Global Linear Transfer Systems Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Linear Transfer Systems market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Linear Transfer Systems market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

When assembly processes call for the interlinking of complex processes, linear transfer systems are used for the assembly, testing and inspection of components, and in particular when a deep vertical range of manufacture is required. These systems can also be interlinked with rotary indexing systems to accommodate complex tasks.

The various processing stations are arranged in series to form a chain. This linear chain can be easily expanded and/or contracted, and changes in the assembly sequence can be quickly achieved by exchanging or regrouping the station inserts.

Linear transfer systems have been the backbone of the automation industry landscape for a long time. Or should we say, the back saver, as linear transfer automation has removed a lot of heavy lifting in the assembly industry as products are transferred from assembly station to the next assembly station for production. Homage should be paid to the grandfather of the linear transfer system. Henry Ford turned on his assembly line over a century ago and we’ve never looked back.

In 2019, the global Linear Transfer Systems market size was US$ 518.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 742.9 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2026.

Linear Transfer Systems market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels.

Segment by Type, the Linear Transfer Systems market is segmented into

Hydraulic Linear Transfer Systems

Electric Linear Transfer Systems

Segment by Application, the Linear Transfer Systems market is segmented into

Automotive

Electronics

Medicine Pharma

Food & Beverage

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

The major companies include:

ATS Automation

Rockwell Automation

Beckhoff Automation

Preh IMA Automation

Ruhlamat

Afag

Motion Index Drives

Pematech

TAKTOMAT

Haberkorn

Innovative Automation

Mecsmart Systems

Meto-Fer

