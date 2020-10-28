Global Machine Tools Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Machine Tools market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Machine Tools market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Machine tool is able to complete the turning, milling, planing, shearing, bending, boring, grinding, stamping, machining and drilling and other machining function.
Asia-Pacific is estimated to have a major share in the global market with 56%.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Machine Tools Market
In 2019, the global Machine Tools market size was US$ 64650 million and it is expected to reach US$ 57260 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of -1.7% during 2021-2026.
Global Machine Tools Scope and Market Size
Machine Tools market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Machine Tools market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Machine Tools market is segmented into
Machining Centers
Turning Machines
Grinding Machines
Electrical Discharge Machines
The top types of machine tools mainly include machining centers (41.7%), turning machines (33.9%), grinding machines (8.1%), electrical discharge machines (3.4%), etc.
Segment by Application, the Machine Tools market is segmented into
Machinery Manufacturing
Automobile
Aerospace & Defense
Others
The automobile holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 38% of the market share.
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Machine Tools Market Share Analysis
Machine Tools market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Machine Tools product introduction, recent developments, Machine Tools sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Yamazaki Mazak
Trumpf
Komatsu
JTEKT
AMADA
Doosan Machine Tools
DMG MORI
Okuma
HYUNDAI WIA
Makino
Schuler
FFG/MAG
GF
Grob
Haas Automation
INDEX Group
Körber AG
Gleason
Brother Industries
CHIRON Group
Shenyang Group
DMTG
