Global Machine Tools Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

Machine tool is able to complete the turning, milling, planing, shearing, bending, boring, grinding, stamping, machining and drilling and other machining function.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to have a major share in the global market with 56%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Machine Tools Market

In 2019, the global Machine Tools market size was US$ 64650 million and it is expected to reach US$ 57260 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of -1.7% during 2021-2026.

Global Machine Tools Scope and Market Size

Machine Tools market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Machine Tools market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Machine Tools market is segmented into

Machining Centers

Turning Machines

Grinding Machines

Electrical Discharge Machines

The top types of machine tools mainly include machining centers (41.7%), turning machines (33.9%), grinding machines (8.1%), electrical discharge machines (3.4%), etc.

Segment by Application, the Machine Tools market is segmented into

Machinery Manufacturing

Automobile

Aerospace & Defense

Others

The automobile holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 38% of the market share.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Machine Tools Market Share Analysis

Machine Tools market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Machine Tools product introduction, recent developments, Machine Tools sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Yamazaki Mazak

Trumpf

Komatsu

JTEKT

AMADA

Doosan Machine Tools

DMG MORI

Okuma

HYUNDAI WIA

Makino

Schuler

FFG/MAG

GF

Grob

Haas Automation

INDEX Group

Körber AG

Gleason

Brother Industries

CHIRON Group

Shenyang Group

DMTG

