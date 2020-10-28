Global Mask Inspection Equipments Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Mask Inspection Equipments market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Mask Inspection Equipments market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A mask is an original master for transferring IC patterns to the semiconductor wafers. Defects during lithography that exceed expected size must be identified and corrected. Semiconductor devices are manufactured using photomasks, which serve as the source of original patterns for integrated circuits.
The major manufacturers in this industry are kla-tencor, Applied Materials and Lasertec, whose revenue accounts for 50.85%, 15.66% and 12.78% respectively in 2019. By region, China has the highest share of regional income, at about 34 percent in 2019.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Mask Inspection Equipments Market
In 2019, the global Mask Inspection Equipments market size was US$ 590.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 984.7 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 7.0% during 2021-2026.
Global Mask Inspection Equipments Scope and Market Size
Mask Inspection Equipments market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Mask Inspection Equipments market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Mask Inspection Equipments market is segmented into
Die to Die (DD) Method
Die to Database (DB) Method
By type, Die to Database (DB) Method has the highest percentage of revenue, about 63% in 2019.
Segment by Application, the Mask Inspection Equipments market is segmented into
Semiconductor Device Manufacturers
Mask Shops
Semiconductor device manufacturers have the highest share of sales by application, accounting for more than 61% in 2019.
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Mask Inspection Equipments Market Share Analysis
Mask Inspection Equipments market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Mask Inspection Equipments product introduction, recent developments, Mask Inspection Equipments sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
KLA-Tencor
Applied Materials
Lasertec
Carl Zeiss
ASML (HMI)
Vision Technology
…
