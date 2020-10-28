Global Molecular Pump Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Molecular Pump market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Molecular Pump market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A molecular pump is a type of vacuum pump, a vacuum pump that depends for its action on the adhesion of the gas or vapor molecules to a rapidly moving metal disk or cylinder by which they are carried away, used to obtain and maintain high vacuum.

China is the dominate consumer of Molecular Pump, the consumption was 40960 Units in 2016, accounting for about 22.25% of the total amount, followed by Europe, with the consumption market share of 21.45%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Molecular Pump Market

In 2019, the global Molecular Pump market size was US$ 852.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 947.7 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 1.5% during 2021-2026.

Global Molecular Pump Scope and Market Size

Molecular Pump market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Molecular Pump market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Molecular Pump market is segmented into

Turbo Molecular Pump

Combined Molecular Pump

Molecular Drag Pump

Segment by Application, the Molecular Pump market is segmented into

Industrial Vacuum Processing

Nanotechnology Instruments

Analytical

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Molecular Pump Market Share Analysis

Molecular Pump market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Molecular Pump product introduction, recent developments, Molecular Pump sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Shimadzu

ULVAC Technologies

Osaka Vacuum

KYKY Vacuum

Ebara

Edwards

Busch

Leybold

Pfeiffer

