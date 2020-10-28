Global Offshore AUV Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Offshore AUV market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Offshore AUV market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Autonomous Operated Vehicles (AUV) is the unmanned underwater vehicles which are operated without direct human intervention. They are being designed to perform underwater survey missions required in commercial, scientific research, and defense sectors. They are capable of carrying out an entire mission independently and return to the pre-programmed location where the data is collected and analyzed. Autonomous underwater vehicles are used in key application areas in commercial, scientific research, and defense.

Currently, the Defense market makes up approximately 58% of AUV sales. The Scientific Research market makes up approximately 14% of the AUV market. The Commercial market makes up approximately 28% of AUV sales. Defense and scientific research markets are expected to make up more than 64% of projected sales through 2023. AUVs will be increasingly used in the Commercial market, primarily because of the cost of using ROVs. The increased functionality in AUVs and the demand for floating production systems and remote fields also are drivers for adopting AUVs.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Offshore AUV Market

In 2019, the global Offshore AUV market size was US$ 54 million and it is expected to reach US$ 145.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 15.1% during 2021-2026.

Global Offshore AUV Scope and Market Size

Offshore AUV market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Offshore AUV market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Offshore AUV market is segmented into

Shallow AUV (depth up to 100 m)

Medium AUVs (depth up to 1000 m)

Large AUVs (depth more than 1000 m)

Segment by Application, the Offshore AUV market is segmented into

Defense

Scientific Research

Commercial

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

Competitive Landscape and Offshore AUV Market Share Analysis

Offshore AUV market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Offshore AUV product introduction, recent developments, Offshore AUV sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Kongsberg Maritime

OceanServer Technology

Teledyne Gavia

Bluefin Robotics

Atlas Elektronik

ISE Ltd

JAMSTEC

ECA SA

SAAB Group

Falmouth Scientific

Tianjin Sublue

