Global Parts Washer Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Parts Washer market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Parts Washer market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A parts washer is a piece of equipment used to remove contaminants or debris, such as dirt, grime, carbon, oil, grease, metal chips, cutting fluids, mold release agents, ink, paint, and corrosion from workpieces. Parts washers are used in new manufacturing and remanufacturing processes; they are designed to clean, degrease and dry bulk loads of small or large parts in preparation for assembly, inspection, surface treatment, packaging and distribution. Parts washers may be as simple as the manual “sink-on-a-drum” common to many auto repair shops, or they may be very complex, multi-stage units with pass-through parts handling systems. Parts washers are essential in maintenance, repair and remanufacturing operations as well, from cleaning fasteners, nuts, bolts and screws to diesel engine blocks and related parts, rail bearings, wind turbine gears boxes and automotive assemblies.

The largest sales market of Parts Washer is Asia-Pacific, with market share of about 52.34% in 2017, followed by Europe and North America, with market share of 22.05% and 18.20%.

The Parts Washer market is mainly divided into Solvent-based and Water/Aqueous-based. The Water/Aqueous-based Parts Washer is the largest market and the market for solvent-based Parts Washer is expected to lose its attractiveness to aqueous-based Parts Washer. In 2017, the sales market share of Water/Aqueous-based Parts Washer is 55.72%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Parts Washer Market

In 2019, the global Parts Washer market size was US$ 1524.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 2110.3 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2026.

Global Parts Washer Scope and Market Size

Parts Washer market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Parts Washer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Parts Washer market is segmented into

Solvent-based

Water/Aqueous-based

Segment by Application, the Parts Washer market is segmented into

Automotive

Industrial

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Parts Washer Market Share Analysis

Parts Washer market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Parts Washer product introduction, recent developments, Parts Washer sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Ecoclean

Karcher Cuda

Safety-Kleen

Valiant Corporation

Cleaning Technologies Group

Fountain Industries

JRI Industries

MART Corporation

Stoelting Cleaning

Service Line

ChemFree

PROCECO

MecWash Systems Limited

DIGCHER

StingRay Parts Washers

Equipment Manufacturing Corporation (EMC)

Alliance Manufacturing, Inc.

Metalas Cleaning

