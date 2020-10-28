Global Perforating Gun Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Perforating Gun market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Perforating Gun market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A perforating gun for perforating earth formations, primarily in oil and gas wells. The gun includes a straight metal tube in which explosive jet charges are carried.

For industry structure analysis, the Perforating Gun industry is relatively low concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 53 % of the revenue market. Regionally, Middle East & Africa is the biggest revenue area, also the leader in the whole Perforating Gun industry.

In 2019, the global Perforating Gun market size was US$ 1296.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 2163.3 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 7.5% during 2021-2026.

WCP Type

TCP Type

Vertical Well

Horizontal Well

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Schlumberger

Core Laboratories

Halliburton

Hunting PLC

GE(Baker Hughes)

Weatherford

National Oilwell Varco

CNPC

Dynaenergetics

Sinopec

Promperforator

Zao Ntf Perfotech

