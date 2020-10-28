Global Perforating Gun Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Perforating Gun market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Perforating Gun market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A perforating gun for perforating earth formations, primarily in oil and gas wells. The gun includes a straight metal tube in which explosive jet charges are carried.
For industry structure analysis, the Perforating Gun industry is relatively low concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 53 % of the revenue market. Regionally, Middle East & Africa is the biggest revenue area, also the leader in the whole Perforating Gun industry.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Perforating Gun Market
In 2019, the global Perforating Gun market size was US$ 1296.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 2163.3 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 7.5% during 2021-2026.
Global Perforating Gun Scope and Market Size
Perforating Gun market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Perforating Gun market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Perforating Gun market is segmented into
WCP Type
TCP Type
Segment by Application, the Perforating Gun market is segmented into
Vertical Well
Horizontal Well
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Perforating Gun Market Share Analysis
Perforating Gun market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Perforating Gun product introduction, recent developments, Perforating Gun sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Schlumberger
Core Laboratories
Halliburton
Hunting PLC
GE(Baker Hughes)
Weatherford
National Oilwell Varco
CNPC
Dynaenergetics
Sinopec
Promperforator
Zao Ntf Perfotech
