Global Pipe Wrenches Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

The pipe wrench (US), Stillson wrench or Stillsons (UK) is an adjustable wrench used for turning soft iron pipes and fittings with a rounded surface. The design of the adjustable jaw allows it to lock in the frame, such that any forward pressure on the handle tends to pull the jaws tighter together. Teeth angled in the direction of turn dig into the soft pipe. They are not intended for use on hardened steel hex nuts or other fittings because they would ruin the head; however, if a hex nut is soft enough that it becomes rounded beyond use with standard wrenches, a pipe wrench is sometimes used to break the bolt or nut free. Pipe wrenches are usually sold in the following sizes (by length of handle): 10, 12, 14, 18, 24, 36, and 48 inches, although smaller and larger sizes are available as well. They are usually made of cast steel. Today, aluminum is also used to construct the body of the wrench, while the teeth and jaw remain steel. Teeth, and jaw kits (which also contain adjustment rings and springs) can be bought to repair broken wrenches, as this is cheaper than buying a new wrench.

First, as for the global Pipe Wrenches industry, the industry concentration rate is not high. The top 5 manufacturers have 41.32% sales revenue market share in 2016. The Stanley Black & Decker which has 12.68% market share in 2016, is the leader in the Pipe Wrenches industry. The manufacturers following Stanley Black & Decker are TTI Group and Apex Tool Group, which respectively has 8.18% and 7.37% market share globally.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Pipe Wrenches Market

In 2019, the global Pipe Wrenches market size was US$ 713.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 879.2 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.0% during 2021-2026.

Global Pipe Wrenches Scope and Market Size

Pipe Wrenches market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pipe Wrenches market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Pipe Wrenches market is segmented into

Small Size (Length≤200 mm)

Medium Size (200 mm below Length≤800 mm)

Larger Size (Length above 800 mm)

Segment by Application, the Pipe Wrenches market is segmented into

Petrochemical Pipeline

Civil Pipeline

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Pipe Wrenches Market Share Analysis

Pipe Wrenches market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Pipe Wrenches product introduction, recent developments, Pipe Wrenches sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Stanley

RIDGID

TTI Group

Apex Tool Group

SNAP-ON

Irwin

REED

Stahlwille

Wiha Tools

Wheeler-Rex

