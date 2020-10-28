Global Rubber Track Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Rubber Track market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Rubber Track market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The Rubber Track market covers Regular Rubber Track, Triangular Rubber Track, etc. The typical players include Camso (Michelin), Bridgestone, Soucy, etc.
Rubber track is a kind of circular tape made of rubber and fiber or metal composite material rubber track with a small grounding pressure, traction, vibration, low noise, wet field through the good, and it does not damage the road, the quality of small, fast speed and other characteristics , Rubber track can partially replace tires.
The major producers in the industry are Camso (Michelin), Bridgestone, Continental, etc., with annual revenue of 10.30%, 28.29% and 10.35% respectively. By region, consumption in the Asia Pacific region was the highest in 2019, reaching 40.64 percent.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Rubber Track Market
In 2019, the global Rubber Track market size was US$ 1586.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 2316.9 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2026.
Global Rubber Track Scope and Market Size
Rubber Track market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rubber Track market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Rubber Track market is segmented into
Triangular Rubber Track
Regular Rubber Track
Regular Rubber Track has the highest consumption by type, reaching 80.28% in 2019.
Segment by Application, the Rubber Track market is segmented into
Agricultural Machinery
Industry Machinery
Military Vehicles
Others
According to the application, the consumption ratio of industry machinery is the highest, accounting for more than 47% in 2019.
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Rubber Track Market Share Analysis
Rubber Track market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Rubber Track product introduction, recent developments, Rubber Track sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Camso (Michelin)
Bridgestone
Soucy
McLaren Industries
Mattracks
Chermack Machine
DRB
Continental
VTS Track Solutions (Verhoeven)
USCO SpA
Astrak
Shanghai Huaxiang Rubber Track Co.,Ltd
Jinli Long Corporation
Zhejiang Jiuyun
Zhongce Rubber Group Co. Ltd. (ZC Rubber)
Zhejiang Yuan Chuang Rubber Track
Global Track Warehouse Pty
FUKUYAMA RUBBER
