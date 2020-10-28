Global Scrubber-Dryers Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Scrubber-Dryers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Scrubber-Dryers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Scrubber dryer is a device used to clean the floor. The basic scrubber dryer was introduced in the 1920s. The modern scrubber dryer, which is also referring automatic scrubber dryer, was not invented until the middle of the 20th century. It uses a system that generally involves spraying the floor with a combination of cleaning chemicals and water, scrubbing the floor to break up spill, residue and dirt, and then a squeegee-vacuum combination that absorbs the used water, leaving the floor completely dry and clean. Now, scrubber dryers are widely used in these public places like supermarkets and modern malls.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for scrubber-dryers in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced scrubber-dryers. Increasing of commercial and industrial used fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of scrubber-dryers of APAC will drive growth of the market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Scrubber-Dryers Market

In 2019, the global Scrubber-Dryers market size was US$ 1607.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 2022.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2026.

Global Scrubber-Dryers Scope and Market Size

Scrubber-Dryers market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Scrubber-Dryers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Scrubber-Dryers market is segmented into

Walk-behind Scrubber Dryer

Stand-on/Ride-on Scrubber Dryer

Segment by Application, the Scrubber-Dryers market is segmented into

Commercial

Industrial

Institution

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Scrubber-Dryers Market Share Analysis

Scrubber-Dryers market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Scrubber-Dryers product introduction, recent developments, Scrubber-Dryers sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Tennant

Nilfisk

Karcher

Hako

IPC Group

Taski

Numatic

Comac-Fimap

AMANO

RPS corporation

Adiatek

Bennett

Cleanwill

Gaomei

NSS

Airuite

Gadlee

