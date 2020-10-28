In this report, the Global Seismic Isolation Systems market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Seismic Isolation Systems market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-seismic-isolation-systems-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026
This report studies the Seismic Isolation Systems market, Seismic Isolation Systems is the system used to reduce the effects of earthquake ground shaking on structure, their components and protect them from damaging. The system decouples the building or structure from the horizontal components of the ground motion by interposing structural elements with low horizontal stiffness between the structure and the foundation. This gives the structure a fundamental frequency that is much lower than both its fixed-base frequency and the predominant frequencies of the ground motion.
The top 5 manufacturers occupied 55% of the market in 2018.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Seismic Isolation Systems Market
In 2019, the global Seismic Isolation Systems market size was US$ 337 million and it is expected to reach US$ 401.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.5% during 2021-2026.
Global Seismic Isolation Systems Scope and Market Size
Seismic Isolation Systems market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Seismic Isolation Systems market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Seismic Isolation Systems market is segmented into
NRB
LRB
HDR
Others
The segment of LRB holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 54%.
Segment by Application, the Seismic Isolation Systems market is segmented into
Commercial Buildings
Residential Buildings
Other
The commercial building holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 87% of the market share.
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Seismic Isolation Systems Market Share Analysis
Seismic Isolation Systems market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Seismic Isolation Systems product introduction, recent developments, Seismic Isolation Systems sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Yunnan Quakesafe Seismic
OILES CORPORATION
Nippon Steel Engineering
SWCC SHOWA
Maurer AG
Earthquake Protection Systems
Kurashiki Kako
Bridgestone
SUMITOMO METAL MINING SIPOREX
DIS
HengShui Zhengtai
Tokyo Fabric Industry Co., Ltd
OVM
Tensa
Fuyo
DS Brown
Times New Materials
Yokohama
Kawakin Core-Tech Co., LTD
Sole Teck
Sirve
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-seismic-isolation-systems-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Seismic Isolation Systems market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Seismic Isolation Systems markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Seismic Isolation Systems Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Seismic Isolation Systems market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Seismic Isolation Systems market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Seismic Isolation Systems manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Seismic Isolation Systems Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 911 Central Avenue #268
Albany New York 12206
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 1-518-730-1569
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com