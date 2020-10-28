Global Seismic Isolation Systems Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Seismic Isolation Systems market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Seismic Isolation Systems market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the Seismic Isolation Systems market, Seismic Isolation Systems is the system used to reduce the effects of earthquake ground shaking on structure, their components and protect them from damaging. The system decouples the building or structure from the horizontal components of the ground motion by interposing structural elements with low horizontal stiffness between the structure and the foundation. This gives the structure a fundamental frequency that is much lower than both its fixed-base frequency and the predominant frequencies of the ground motion.

The top 5 manufacturers occupied 55% of the market in 2018.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Seismic Isolation Systems Market

In 2019, the global Seismic Isolation Systems market size was US$ 337 million and it is expected to reach US$ 401.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.5% during 2021-2026.

Global Seismic Isolation Systems Scope and Market Size

Seismic Isolation Systems market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Seismic Isolation Systems market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Seismic Isolation Systems market is segmented into

NRB

LRB

HDR

Others

The segment of LRB holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 54%.

Segment by Application, the Seismic Isolation Systems market is segmented into

Commercial Buildings

Residential Buildings

Other

The commercial building holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 87% of the market share.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Seismic Isolation Systems Market Share Analysis

Seismic Isolation Systems market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Seismic Isolation Systems product introduction, recent developments, Seismic Isolation Systems sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Yunnan Quakesafe Seismic

OILES CORPORATION

Nippon Steel Engineering

SWCC SHOWA

Maurer AG

Earthquake Protection Systems

Kurashiki Kako

Bridgestone

SUMITOMO METAL MINING SIPOREX

DIS

HengShui Zhengtai

Tokyo Fabric Industry Co., Ltd

OVM

Tensa

Fuyo

DS Brown

Times New Materials

Yokohama

Kawakin Core-Tech Co., LTD

Sole Teck

Sirve

