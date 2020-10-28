In this report, the Global Water Electrolysis market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Water Electrolysis market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-water-electrolysis-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026
Electrolysis is a promising option for hydrogen production from renewable resources. Electrolysis is the process of using electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen. This reaction takes place in a unit called electrolyze. Electrolyzes can range in size from small, appliance-size equipment that is well-suited for small-scale distributed hydrogen production to large-scale, central production facilities that could be tied directly to renewable or other non-greenhouse-gas-emitting forms of electricity production.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Water Electrolysis Market
In 2019, the global Water Electrolysis market size was US$ 321.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 475.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.7% during 2021-2026.
Global Water Electrolysis Scope and Market Size
Water Electrolysis market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Water Electrolysis market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Water Electrolysis market is segmented into
Traditional Alkaline Electroliser
PEM Electroliser
Segment by Application, the Water Electrolysis market is segmented into
Power Plants
Steel Plant
Electronics and Photovoltaics
Industrial Gases
Energy Storage or Fueling for FCEV’s
Power to Gas
others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Water Electrolysis Market Share Analysis
Water Electrolysis market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Water Electrolysis product introduction, recent developments, Water Electrolysis sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Proton On-Site
718th Research Institute of CSIC
Teledyne Energy Systems
Hydrogenics
Nel Hydrogen
Suzhou Jingli
Beijing Zhongdian
McPhy
Siemens
TianJin Mainland
Areva H2gen
Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy
Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment
Asahi Kasei
Idroenergy Spa
Erredue SpA
ShaanXi HuaQin
Kobelco Eco-Solutions
ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH
ITM Power
Toshiba
