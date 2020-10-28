Global Water Electrolysis Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Water Electrolysis market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Water Electrolysis market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Electrolysis is a promising option for hydrogen production from renewable resources. Electrolysis is the process of using electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen. This reaction takes place in a unit called electrolyze. Electrolyzes can range in size from small, appliance-size equipment that is well-suited for small-scale distributed hydrogen production to large-scale, central production facilities that could be tied directly to renewable or other non-greenhouse-gas-emitting forms of electricity production.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Water Electrolysis Market

In 2019, the global Water Electrolysis market size was US$ 321.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 475.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.7% during 2021-2026.

Global Water Electrolysis Scope and Market Size

Water Electrolysis market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Water Electrolysis market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Water Electrolysis market is segmented into

Traditional Alkaline Electroliser

PEM Electroliser

Segment by Application, the Water Electrolysis market is segmented into

Power Plants

Steel Plant

Electronics and Photovoltaics

Industrial Gases

Energy Storage or Fueling for FCEV’s

Power to Gas

others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Water Electrolysis Market Share Analysis

Water Electrolysis market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Water Electrolysis product introduction, recent developments, Water Electrolysis sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Proton On-Site

718th Research Institute of CSIC

Teledyne Energy Systems

Hydrogenics

Nel Hydrogen

Suzhou Jingli

Beijing Zhongdian

McPhy

Siemens

TianJin Mainland

Areva H2gen

Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy

Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment

Asahi Kasei

Idroenergy Spa

Erredue SpA

ShaanXi HuaQin

Kobelco Eco-Solutions

ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH

ITM Power

Toshiba

