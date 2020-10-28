Global Welding Helmets Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Welding Helmets market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Welding Helmets market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Welding helmets are a type of headgear used while performing welding in order to protect you from harmful radiations emitted during the process; welding helmets also protect your face, neck against the flame and flashes generated during the welding.
At present, in developed countries, the Welding Helmet industry is generally at a more advanced level. There are many policy to enforce the industrial manufacturer to provide the protection for welder. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level. However, foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Chinese companies. The world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in China. With the development of Chinese Welding Helmet production technology, their share in the international market is increasing, and competitiveness in the international market gradually increases.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Welding Helmets Market
In 2019, the global Welding Helmets market size was US$ 717.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 993.3 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2026.
Global Welding Helmets Scope and Market Size
Welding Helmets market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Welding Helmets market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Welding Helmets market is segmented into
Passive Welding Helmet
Auto Darkening Welding Helmets
Segment by Application, the Welding Helmets market is segmented into
Shipbuilding
Energy
Automotive
General Industrial
Infrastructure Construction
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Welding Helmets Market Share Analysis
Welding Helmets market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Welding Helmets product introduction, recent developments, Welding Helmets sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Lincoln Electric
Illinois Tool Works
Kimberly-Clark
ESAB
Optrel AG
3M
Honeywell
ArcOne
KEMPER AMERICA
GYS
JSP
Enseet
Changzhou Shine Science & Technology
Welhel
Ningbo Geostar Electronics
Optech
