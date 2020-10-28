Global Wheelbarrows Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Wheelbarrows market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Wheelbarrows market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the wheelbarrows market.

A wheelbarrow is a small hand-propelled vehicle, usually with just one wheel, designed to be pushed and guided by a single person using two handles at the rear.

Statistics in the report includes traditional wheelbarrows and the hand trucks.

Wheelbarrows are mainly used in construction applications, industrial applications, home applications and agriculture & livestock. Construction applications are the largest area during all downstream application fields. In 2017, construction industry consumed about 5339.6 kilo units wheelbarrows in Europe.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Wheelbarrows Market

In 2019, the global Wheelbarrows market size was US$ 2170.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 2621.5 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.7% during 2021-2026.

Global Wheelbarrows Scope and Market Size

Wheelbarrows market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wheelbarrows market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Wheelbarrows market is segmented into

Traditional Wheelbarrows

Hand Trucks

Segment by Application, the Wheelbarrows market is segmented into

Construction Applications

Industrial Applications

Home Applications

Agriculture & Livestock

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Wheelbarrows Market Share Analysis

Wheelbarrows market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Wheelbarrows product introduction, recent developments, Wheelbarrows sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Haemmerlin

Altrad

The Walsall Wheelbarrow Company

Matador

Qingdao Taifa Group

Qingdao Huatian

Fermar

MÜBA

Qingdao Runda

Mefro

BPA Bonomini

Tunali

Moyfab

Ravendo

