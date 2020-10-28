Global Wind Turbine Gearbox Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Wind Turbine Gearbox market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Wind Turbine Gearbox market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Wind Turbine Gearbox is an important mechanical components, and its main function is to wind round the momentum generated by wind is passed to the generator and make the appropriate speed. Usually wind wheel speed is very low, far less than required by the generator speed, the growth rate effect of the gearbox gear vice, so the gearbox will also be called a growth box. According to the general layout of the unit, sometimes the wind turbine wheel is directly connected to the drive shaft (commonly known as the shaft) and the gear box together as one, shaft and gearbox are arranged, during which the tension device or coupling connected structure. Brakes in order to increase the braking capacity of the unit, often set in the input or output of the gearbox, with the tip brake (fixed pitch wind wheel) or pitch from the brake to the unit drive system combined braking.

Wind Turbine gearboxes market kept growing in recent years. As many countries are promoting the wind energy construction, Wind turbine gearboxes market will keep in rapid development.

Viewed from the supply side, in the past few years, there are only a few companies in the wind turbine gearboxes industry due to the technical barrier. Most of the manufacturers concentrate in Europe. China is becoming the important market.

Viewed from the demand side, the current demand for turbine gearboxes is growing.

In 2019, the global Wind Turbine Gearbox market size was US$ 4622.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 7610.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 7.3% during 2021-2026.

Wind Turbine Gearbox market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wind Turbine Gearbox market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

1.5 MW-3 MW

<1.5MW

>3 MW

In-land

Off-shore

Wind Turbine Gearbox market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Wind Turbine Gearbox product introduction, recent developments, Wind Turbine Gearbox sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

