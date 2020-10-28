Oilfield Equipment Rental Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2025

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Oilfield Equipment Rental analysis, which studies the Oilfield Equipment Rental industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2025.

Global “Oilfield Equipment Rental Market 2020-2025” Research Report categorizes the global Oilfield Equipment Rental by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Oilfield Equipment Rental.

According to this study, over the next five years the Oilfield Equipment Rental market will register a 3.2%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 15680 million by 2025, from $ 13820 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Oilfield Equipment Rental business, shared in Chapter 3.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Oilfield Equipment Rental, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Oilfield Equipment Rental market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Oilfield Equipment Rental companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Oilfield Equipment Rental Includes:

Schlumberger

Key Energy Services

Halliburton

Oil States International

Technipfmc

Superior Energy Services

Patterson-UTI Energy

Weatherford International

Basic Energy Services

Parker Drilling

John Energy

Bestway Oilfields

Ensign Energy Services

KIT Oil & Gas

Circle T Service & Rental

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Drilling Equipment

Pressure & Flow Control Equipment

Fishing Equipment

Other Equipment

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Onshore

Offshore

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

