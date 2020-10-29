Bellator 250 Live Stream, Reddit, Online Free – TV schedule, time, odds, picks, and more

On the day of the show, Bellator 250 Live Stream has lost two fights, Bellator 250 takes place Thursday, and you can join us for a live video stream and official results beginning at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT).

On the prelim stream, well-traveled welterweight veteran Bobby Voelker will make his Bellator debut against fellow former-UFC fighter Sabah Homasi, who has found new life since landing in the Bellator cage. Pro wrestling star Jake Hager will return to the cage for the first time in more than a year when he faces off with Brandon Calton in a heavyweight bout.

Watch Bellator 250 prelims: Fight card, start time, TV channel

All that and more goes down ahead of the main card, anchored by a huge battle for the vacant middleweight championship between Gegard Mousasi and welterweight champion Douglas Lima.A Bellator official on Thursday confirmed the fights’ removal to MMA Junkie, saying Arteaga and Newell “couldn’t receive clearance” from the Mohegan Tribe commission overseeing the event at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

Bellator 250 “Mousasi vs. Lima” takes place tonight (Oct. 29, 2020) and airs live on CBS Sports Network at 8:00 p.m. ET, with YouTube “Prelims” at 6:00 p.m ET. The main event will see Douglas Lima (32-7) and Gegard Mousasi (46-7-2) battle to crown a middleweight champion.

At yesterday’s weigh-in, a featured bout for the main card ran into some trouble. Desiree Yanez (5-2) had no trouble making the cut as she came in at 125 even, but her opponent Veta Arteaga (5-4) just missed the one-pound allowance and came in at 126.2. Until today it still seemed that the fight would go ahead given it was such a small amount to be over.

Coker voiced his intrigue in Thursday’s Bellator 250 main event between welterweight champion Douglas Lima and former middleweight champ Gegard Mousasi. The two fighters will compete for the middleweight title that was vacated by Rafael Lovato Jr.

In addition to the main event, Coker spoke on a host of additional topics, including Jake Hager’s development, Bellator’s East Coast friendly start time, the promotion’s recent parting with 30 athletes, and ring card girl Mercedes Terrell’s departure.

“My fight is unfortunately canceled tonight due to my opponent getting tested positive for Covid,” Yanez wrote on Instagram. “I really don’t know what to say other than I was more than ready for battle and still am. Bellator MMA is going to get this matchup back as soon as they possibly can. I am beyond devastated, but everything happens for a reason.”

To be clear, Bellator MMA has not confirmed this positive test (and can’t due to HIPAA privacy laws), but the fight has been removed from tonight’s broadcast and replaced by Dalton Rosta (3-0) vs. Ty Gwerder (5-1) at middleweight. The “Prelims” card got shorter as a result, and shorter still when Nick Newell (16-3) did not receive medical clearance for his bout with Zach Zane (14-9) at lightweight.

The issue with Gegard fighting, let’s say, Rory (Macdonald) when Rory wanted to come up. Rory was so small. He couldn’t hang with the size of Gegard, and Gegard just basically took it to him. This is a little bit different because Lima is a big 170 pounder. I bet you he’s probably walking around at 200. For him to come to 185, it’s not that bad. When I was looking at both of them at the weigh-ins, I’m like, Lima looks bigger than Gegard to me right now. The size of the athlete and the physicality is not going to be a problem for Lima. It’s going to be very interesting. Now, it’s going to be about strategy and tactics and who can execute.

One of the most anticipated Bellator fights in recent memory takes place Thursday night as Gegard Mousasi faces Douglas Lima for the vacant middleweight title in the main event of Bellator 250. The main Bellator 250 fight card from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., is set for 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS Sports Network. It will be nearly one year to the day on which Lima defeated former UFC contender Rory MacDonald in the World Grand Prix final to win the promotion’s welterweight crown. He seeks a second Bellator belt against another famed UFC alum in Mousasi, who hopes to capture the middleweight title for the second time since he joined Bellator.

Mousasi is a -155 favorite (risk $155 to win $100), while Lima is offered at +130 in the Bellator 250 odds from William Hill. In the co-main feature, Henry Corrales (-345) takes on Brandon Girtz (+260) in a featherweight matchup. Before locking in your Bellator 250 picks, make sure you see what SportsLine MMA expert Kyle Marley has to say, given his epic run on MMA picks.

Marley won the first-ever “ToutMaster” UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and daily fantasy shows. He watches every single fight for every professional MMA card and does extensive research before each event.

Over the past 21 months, $100 bettors who have followed Marley’s picks are up more than $21,000. The accomplished MMA analyst has been on a massive run in 2020 as he has hit on 23 of his last UFC 29 main-event selections, a stretch that includes a streak of five straight underdogs.

Fight card

Bellator 250 prelims (6 p.m. ET)

Jake Hager vs. Brandon Calton, heavyweights

Sabah Homasi vs. Bobby Voelker, welterweights

Johnny Eblen vs. Taylor Johnson, middleweights

Adam Borics vs. Erick Sanchez, 150-pound catchweight

Cody Law vs. Orlando Ortega, featherweights

Dalton Rosta vs. Ty Gwerder, middleweights

Bellator 250 main card (8 p.m. ET)

Gegard Mousasi vs. Douglas Lima, vacant middleweight championship

Henry Corrales vs. Brandon Girtz, featherweights

Dalton Rosta vs. Ty Gwerder, middleweights

The event takes place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. The main card airs on CBS Sports Network following prelims on MMA Junkie.

In the main event, former middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi (46-7-2 MMA, 4-1 BMMA) will try to recapture the now-vacant title when he takes on welterweight champ Douglas Lima (32-7 MMA, 14-3 BMMA), who will try to become a simultaneous two-division titleholder.

Douglas Lima looks to make history on Thursday at Bellator when the welterweight makes the trek up to 185 pounds to face former middleweight titlist Gegard Mousasi ifor the vacant belt in the main event of Bellator 250 from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

Mousasi and Lima were set to square off on May 9 but COVID-19 forced the promotion to postpone events until July. The championship became vacant when Rafael Lovato had to relinquish it due to illness.

Mousasi lost the title to Lovato by majority back at Bellator 223 in June 2019. “The Dreamcatcher” rebounded with a split decision win over Lyoto Machida at Bellator 228 in September 2019. Mousasi has won nine of his last 10, including a 4-1 record under the Bellator banner.

Lima tore through the Bellator welterweight grand prix in 2019. He won three times with two of those wins via stoppage. He capped things off with a dominant unanimous decision victory over Rory McDonald at Bellator 232 to become a three-time 170-pound champion. The Brazilian comes in having won six of his last seven.

Bellator 250 is all about Mousasi and Lima. You know when Mousasi and Lima are on the bill they are in your face and don’t take a back seat to anybody for the duration of the fight. It should be one of the best bouts of the year.