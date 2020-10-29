Global Centrifugal Chillers Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Centrifugal Chillers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Centrifugal Chillers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A centrifugal compressor acts very much like a centrifugal fan, compressing the vapor flowing through it by spinning it from the center of an impeller wheel radially outward, allowing centrifugal forces to compress the vapor. Some machines use multiple impellers to compress the refrigerant in stages.

Variable speed centrifugal chillers are now offered by all of the major manufacturers and offer energy performance that is superior to traditional constant speed chillers under most conditions-particularly part load operation. Chillers equipped with VFDs typically have IPLV values between 0.35 and 0.45 kW/ton, which is considerably better than their constant speed brethren. Some manufacturers are fairly new to the VFD chiller market, however, so it pays to research the track record of specific products before you make a purchase.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Centrifugal Chillers Market

The global Centrifugal Chillers market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.

Global Centrifugal Chillers Scope and Segment

Centrifugal Chillers market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Centrifugal Chillers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Trane (Ingersoll-Rand)

Johnson Controls – Hitachi

Carrier

Mitsubshi

LG Electronics

Daikin

DunAn

Dunham-Bush

TICA

Bosch

Ebara

Lennox

Smardt Chiller Group

Kingair

Parker Hannifin

Dimplex Thermal Solutions

Tsing Hua Tongfang

Airedale Air Conditioning

Centrifugal Chillers Breakdown Data by Type

Air Cooled

Water Cooling

Centrifugal Chillers Breakdown Data by Application

Commercial

Industrial

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Centrifugal Chillers market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Centrifugal Chillers market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Centrifugal Chillers Market Share Analysis

