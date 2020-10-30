Global Propellers Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Propellers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Propellers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A propeller is a propulsion device, which creates relative motion by pushing environmental fluid axially backwards by means of rotating blades mounted in a shaft, which is driven utilizing an engine.

Increase in international seaborne trade, rise in commercial aircraft production, and surge in number of shipbuilding projects are the major factors that drive the growth of the propellers market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Propellers Market

The global Propellers market size is projected to reach US$ 3971.6 million by 2026, from US$ 3885.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.0%% during 2021-2026.

Global Propellers Scope and Segment

Propellers market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Propellers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Nakashima Propeller

MAN Diesel & Turbo

Wartsila Oyj Abp

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Hyundai Heavy Industries

Michigan Wheel

Kawasaki

MMG

Berg Propulsion(Caterpillar)

Teignbridge

Baltic Shipyard

Veem Limited

Brunvoll Volda

Rolls-Royce

Schottel

DMPC

Wartsila CME

Changzhou Zhonghai

SMMC Marine Drive Systems

Propellers Breakdown Data by Type

Fixed Pitch Propeller

Controllable Pitch Propeller

Adjusted Bolted Propeller

Ducted Propeller

Propellers Breakdown Data by Application

Aerospace

Marine

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Propellers market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Propellers market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Propellers Market Share Analysis

