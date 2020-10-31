Beside it, a newer sign, announces the store’s closing down sale. It shut its doors for the last time last Friday evening, just as Wales sank into a short, sharp lockdown

The early weather warning ahead of tonight’s AFL Grand Final between Richmond and Geelong has forecast a wet a fixture with showers set to fall over the Gabba. The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts a 70 per cent chance of showers in Brisbane during the afternoon and evening with a top temperature of 27C.

Should those predictions hold true, Brisbane Lions coach Chris Fagan believes the conditions could play well into the Richmond’s hands, with the Tigers favouring an aggressive and at times frenetic “metres gained” playstyle.

The AFL Grand Final between Richmond and Geelong starts at 6.30pm AEST, meaning a 7.30pm start for those on AEDT on Saturday, October 24.

When does the Grand Final start?

The first bounce is at 7:30 p.m. AEDT in Australia. If you’re in the US, you’ll need to make a night of it or get up early and brew a latte (that’s what the folk in Melbourne, where the Grand Final is normally played, would do.)

Let’s run through some US time zones:

Hawaii: 10:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23.

10:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23. Pacific: 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.

1:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. Mountain: 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.

2:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. Central: 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.

3:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. Eastern: 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.

And if you’re in the UK:

BST: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.

Just because this is a (potential) one-off nighttime Grand Final and the start time is a little wonky, here it is in all Australian time zones:

NSW, VIC, ACT, TAS: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. QLD: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.

6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. SA, NT: 7 :00 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.

:00 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. WA: 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.

How to watch the 2020 AFL Grand Final

The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1 in the US, and coverage starts an hour before the bounce at 12:30 a.m. PT / 3:30 a.m. ET. In the UK, BT Sport 3 will be carrying the Grand Final. That means you’re going to need a cable subscription if you want to get involved. If you don’t have one, there are a few other options you can pursue.

Even though the website looks like it was developed in the 1990s, you can watch on a compatible phone, tablet or computer, and it supports Chromecast, Airplay or the Apple TV app. There’s VPN potential here, if that’s something you’re interested in.

Aussies are, understandably, covered. Channel 7 will broadcast the Grand Final on free-to-air live. Coverage will start at 4:30 p.m. AEDT. The AFL Broadcasting department tells CNET that “streaming in Australia is only available on the AFL Live App presented by Telstra,” which means you won’t be able to get on any free streaming services, like 7Plus, and watch along.